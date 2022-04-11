Best gift cards for Mother's Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've waited until the last minute or just don't know what to gift the mom in your life for Mother's Day, consider a gift card. With a gift card, she can make her own choice of what she wants. Here are some of our favorite gift cards for Mother's Day.

The best Mother's Day gift card: Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $25 and up

Treat mom to a great dinner at home: Grubhub e-gift cards

For the mom who loves coffee: Starbucks gift card

What's the best gift card for your mom? It depends on her unique tastes, of course. You can't go wrong with a gift card to one of mom's favorite stores or restaurants, such as Starbucks. An Amazon gift card is a good option too, since the company has so many things to choose from. Amazon even offers a special Mother's Day gift card design in a (free) premium gift box.

Amazon Mother's Day gift card

Amazon

Let mom get exactly what she wants for Mother's Day with a Mother's Day gift card to Amazon. You choose the denomination of the gift card (from $25 up to $2,000). It comes in a decorative floral box that says "Happy Mother's Day."

Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $20 and up

And don't forget to pick mom up the perfect Mother's Day greeting card to go along with your gift card. Amazon has a wide selection of Hallmark greeting cards for mom, many of which can be delivered the next day.

Ulta gift card

Ulta

Upgrade mom's beauty stash with an Ulta gift card. Gift her an e-gift card or send her one in the mail. You can select the amount you'd like to put on it.

Ulta gift card

Gap options gift card

Amazon

She can shop at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy using this Gap options gift card. Enter any amount over $24 you'd like to put on it.

Gap options gift card

Bath & Body Works e-gift card

Amazon

Choose any amount over $24 you'd like to put on a gift card from Bath & Body Works. That way she won't run out of scented candles for months.

Bath & Body Works e-gift cards

Grubhub e-gift card

Amazon

Choose the amount over $24 you'd like to put on this Grubhub e-gift card, so she can enjoy delivered meals instead of cooking.

Grubhub e-gift cards

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card

Amazon

Choose the amount you want over $24 to put on a Cold Stone Creamery gift card. It makes for a sweet gift.

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card

Want to give mom an even bigger treat? Sam's Club members, in addition to getting access to discounted gasoline, have access to a great Cold Stone Creamery gift card deal: They can get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for mom for just under $21.

$30 Cold Stone Creamery gift cards, $21

Not a Sam's Club member? The warehouse chain currently has a fantastic deal for new members. You can get a $45 Sam's Club e-gift card when you sign up for a $45 annual membership -- it's like getting your first year of Sam's Club access for free.

This deal gets even sweeter for American Express card holders: You can get a one-time statement credit of $25 when spend $45 on a new Sam's Club membership now through April 30. (Check your American Express offers for more details.) That's like getting paid to be a Sam's Club member.

Sam's Club membership (1 year) plus $45 e-gift card, $45

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Get her a java treat with a Starbucks gift card. Choose from three card designs and denominations up to $100.

Starbucks gift card

Happy Dining gift card

Amazon

She can spend this gift card at The Cheesecake Factory, Red Lobster, McCormick & Schmick's, Cracker Barrel, Buffalo Wild Wings and P.F. Chang's. Put $25 or $50 on it. There are gift cards with other restaurant options available on this page as well.

Happy Dining gift card

