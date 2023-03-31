How to save up to $600 on Bowflex fitness equipment

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best home gym ellipticals in 2023



These are the best home gym ellipticals in 2023, according to reviewers.

Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic elliptical



Workout with this simple elliptical machine for your home gym that has an eight-level tension controller to customize workout resistance. It has a digital monitor that displays time, speed, distance, calories and heart rate. It's a small piece of home gym equipment intended for users up to 220 pounds in weight.

"This is not a gym-quality elliptical by any means, but for the price, it offers everything I could ask for," a reviewer said.

Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic elliptical, $169 (reduced from $220)

Stamina InMotion under-the-desk elliptical

Home fitness doesn't have to be expensive. If you're short on space or want a more affordable option for your workout, go for half the elliptical instead with this desk elliptical machine. You can get in some cardio while sitting or standing, and its resistance is adjustable. Its monitor displays the number of strides per minute, total number of strides, exercise time and calories burned. This piece of home gym equipment supports a maximum of 250 pounds of weight.

"I love this strider," wrote a Walmart customer. "I would recommend this to anyone looking to stay active while at a desk job!"

Stamina InMotion under-the-desk elliptical, $120

Bowflex Max Trainer



Looking for a new way to get in your daily home fitness HIIT workout? Bowflex's Max Trainer ellipticals include access to a range of cardio workout classes through the JRNY app.

One reviewer raved about the Max Trainer M6: "I had been looking for an elliptical for a long time that had a small footprint and was able to easily be moved around. When I came across the BowFlex trainers, I simply couldn't resist giving it a try... I enjoy getting my sweat on with the 14 minute programs and have been enjoying getting my post-covid bod back to where I want it to be."

"I am 56 and hit this thing now five days a week for 30 minutes," another reviewer wrote of the Max Trainer M8. "Worth every penny if you use it regularly."

Bowflex Max Trainer M6, $1,199 (reduced from $1,499)

Bowflex Max Trainer M9, $1,499 (reduced from $1,999)

Bowflex Max Total 16, $1,999 (reduced from $2,499)

Fitness Reality Ei7500XL elliptical with Bluetooth

Get in some cardio with this Bluetooth-equipped elliptical that has 24 levels of resistance and 21 pre-set workout programs. Its backlit computer displays distance, time, RPM, calories burned, speed, heart rate and exertion (in watts). This piece of home gym equipment has a phone and tablet holder, plus a water bottle holder. Note its 270-pound weight capacity.

"I was surprised how sturdy it is," reviewer Diana says. "It's very affordable. It doesn't take up too much space. It took me about two hours to assemble and the instructions are not confusing at all."

Fitness Reality Ei7500XL elliptical with Bluetooth, $299 (reduced from $502)

Best treadmills for your for your home gym in 2023

Reviewers love these treadmills from Bowflex, Echelon and more for home workouts. Cancel your gym membership after buying one of the treadmills ahead.

Bowflex treadmills



Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5% to 20% for your cardio session, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and Bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one-year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers.

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,999

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,699

Echelon Stride Treadmill

This 4.3-star-rated Echelon Stride Treadmill features a 20" x 55" deck, a 10% max incline and a max speed of 12 mph. Heart rate sensors are integrated into the handlebars. This piece of home gym equipment includes a 30-day free trial to Echelon Premiere, which offers access to 3,000 live and on-demand classes by fitness professionals.

Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,300

Redliro under desk treadmill

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes, as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 after coupon (reduced from $480)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill

Do you work from home and don't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage, so it's the best treadmill for a small space.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered while working out. This piece of home gym equipment's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $650 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

This piece of home gym equipment would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

It's available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $350 (reduced from $500)

Runow folding treadmill

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse while working out. This piece of gym equipment has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $480 (reduced from $700)

The best exercise bikes in 2023

Check out these reviewer-loved exercise bikes from Peloton, Schwinn, NordicTrack and more for home workouts.

Peloton bike

Clip into a Peloton stationary bike for an indoor cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals; a resistance knob for manual control; a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power; a 10-point multitouch touchscreen; a USB micro port; a 3.5mm headphone jack; Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity; a 5MP front-facing camera; a built-in microphone and volume buttons.

Purchase a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) to access Peloton content on your bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content, available on your new bike and through the Peloton app.

Peloton bike, $1,245 (reduced from $1,445)

Schwinn Fitness IC3

Go for an indoor cycle on this Schwinn exercise bike with a tablet holder. It has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel weight. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. You can also use this piece of gym equipment with the Peloton app, if you'd like a similar indoor cycling experience at a more affordable price point.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $699

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

This stationary exercise bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned while working out. This piece of gym equipment has a water-bottle holder, and there are wheels on the bike, so it can be easily moved after your workout.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $200 after coupon (reduced from $260)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt-drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water-bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this exercise bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $295 (reduced from $399)

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle

This exercise bike comes with a 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that can rotate 360 degrees, plus two three-pound dumbbells. This piece of gym equipment has silent magnetic resistance, Bluetooth connectivity and 24 digital resistance levels for working out.

A 30-day iFIT family app membership is included, offering live, studio and global workouts when you buy this bike. You can create up to five individual profiles with the app. The iFIT trainers can auto-adjust your resistance and incline during each indoor cycling workout.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (22" screen), $1,450

Echelon EX3 Connect bike

The best workout routines are often diverse workout routines. To that end, simply flip around the device holder on this Echelon EX3 model and see more than 2,000 additional off-the-bike workouts. Note that a tablet is not included, a factor that likely contributes to this stationary bike's more affordable price point. It has 32 levels of silent, magnetic resistance, and you can pick between solid black, black with red detailing and white color options.

This exercise bike also has its own app offering live and on-demand classes and scenic, indoor cycling rides. The Echelon EX3 comes with a free 30-day trial and costs $40 per month after that. One subscription accommodates up to five users, which allows for competition between family members and friends.

Echelon EX3 Connect bike, $600 (reduced from $800)

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15

The less expensive Echelon EX-15 stationary bike is another great option for indoor cycling. While the exercise bike offers connectivity to the Echelon workout app and comes with a 30-day membership, you'll need to provide your own tablet. It offers 32 levels of resistance for working out.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15, $400 (reduced from $500)

Pro-Form Carbon CX

While a tablet is not included with your purchase of this affordable spin bike, this model does come with two three-pound dumbbells for cross-training workouts, and it has transport wheels, which makes it ideal for moving in small spaces.

This exercise bike offers a one-year free subscription to its app (a $468 value), which includes thousands of indoor cycling workouts. The trainers in the app control the Pro-Form Carbon CX's resistance during a workout. The Pro-Form Carbon CX is available for $599, or $16 per month.

Pro-Form Carbon CX, $599

Bowflex C6 bike

Bowflex

Go for an indoor cycle on this stationary bike, which boasts 100 magnetic resistance levels and comes with two three-pound dumbbells in easy-to-reach cradles. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor. Note that it doesn't come with a tablet.

A six-month free trial of the JRNY workout app (worth $20 per month) is included in your purchase of this fitness bike. The app offers real-time coaching, virtual destinations and on-demand indoor cycling workout classes.

Bowflex C6 bike, $799 (reduced from $999)