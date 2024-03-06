Best dining room tables in 2024 for every style and taste

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, but we think that the true heart is the dining room table. Dining room tables are where friends and families come together to share a meal and engage in conversation. That's why it's so important that you invest in a quality dining table that is comfortable to dine on, made of sturdy materials and makes a statement in your home.

Best dining room tables in 2024

We rounded up our favorite dining tables that check all those boxes from top retailers, such as Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Anthropologie and more. Our top picks include tables at varying price points that'll suit all decor styles, ranging from modern minimalism to cottage core. (If you happen to be in the market for furniture for your kitchen, check out our recent roundup of the best kitchen islands.)

Our favorite table : Cayman extending dining table

The Cayman extending dining table from Pottery Barn is perfect for big families, or those who frequently host dinner parties. This table can sit between six to ten people and can extend two extra feet to accommodate guests. It's made of two different types of wood, including acacia and mango, that are kiln-dried, which, according to the brand, should prevent the table from warping, splitting, cracking and developing mildew (though it should not be exposed to direct sunlight).

We love the style of this table, as it manages to be both rustic and modern at the same time with its rich wood blend and sleek construction. You can get this in three colors, including antique umber, biscotti (a white-washed wood stain) and warm black. For a more cohesive look, know that there are matching dining chairs and a dining bench available for purchase.

Budget table for small spaces : Imperial round dining table

Considering how pricey dining tables can be, there's no need to buy a big and long dining table if you truly don't need it. This round dining table from AllModern is great for couples or those living solo, as it succeeds in not taking up too much space, but still provides enough room to comfortably dine. The table is finished with a nice lacquer, giving it an elevated, polished look that will no doubt enhance the look of your dining area. You can get this in either black or white.

The Imperial round dining table has a 4.5-star rating on AllModern. One reviewer wrote, "This is exactly as it appears-modern, minimalist and lovely. It was very easy to put together (like 10 minutes easy) and is very secure in the base. It is a tad small for four people to sit at comfortably, but is great for 2 or 3 to have a meal or to sit at and work and drink coffee."

Mid-century glass top design : Jensen dining table

This glass table from West Elm is a stunner with its mid-century-inspired design. The glass top is made of tempered glass, which is four times stronger than regular glass, while the angular legs are made with eucalyptus wood.

We love the mix of these materials; you get the sturdiness and style that comes with having a wood table as well as the easy maintenance that comes with glass tabletops. Unlike wood, the look of your glass tabletop won't be as impacted by accidental spills or excessive sunlight.

You can fit four to six seats on this dining table, though do know that the six seats will be a tighter fit. Right now, this pretty table is 20% off, taking the price down to $599 from $749 (that's a $150 difference).

Our favorite hand-made table : Clemente dining table

Dining tables often tend to be the same design-wise; they're usually one (neutral) color and made of one material. Not this dining table. The Clemente dining table from Anthropologie stands out with its mix of materials and colors.

The base of the table is made with Mahogany wood, while the top is finished with a layer of glass to protect the intricate rattan pattern that lies underneath. It can seat up to four people, and unlike other smaller dining tables, the legs jut outward, providing diners with enough legroom underneath.

What's also great about this dining table is that it can be stored outside too (as long as you keep it covered when not in use). Plus, it's handmade, so no two tables will look exactly alike. Keep this in mind before you buy.

Extendable table for smaller spaces : Alcott Hill Mcevoy extendable solid wood dining table

It's not often that we see extendable dining tables designed for smaller spaces, which is why we like the Mcevoy solid wood dining table. This table can normally fit two people, but when extended, can seat up to four.

What's convenient is that there's a little storage area between the tabletop where you can store the butterfly leaf (the piece to make the table extendable). We also like the classic style of this table, which gives off a soothing cottage vibe.

The Mcevoy extendable solid wood dining table has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Perfect table! It's incredibly strong and the perfect size. Love that it can be expanded or closed and the leaf is built in so I don't have to store it elsewhere. It's holding up really well, even used as a dining table, and art desk, and a crafting space. Feels like it will last for a long time and doesn't feel cheap."

Bestselling table and chair set on Amazon : Best Choice 5-piece glass dining set

This 4.3-star-rated budget dining room table set is a hit with Amazon shoppers -- it's the bestselling one on the site. As opposed to the dining room table options above, this is a glass-top dining table set that includes four powder-coated steel dining room chairs with padded faux leather and a curved backrest.

This set seats up to four. Amazon reviewers suggest you put two of these dining table sets together to seat up to eight.

"I can't believe how easy the setup was," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "The seats are thin but strong and the cushion is comfortable. The glass is gorgeous. My dad was so impressed!"

Regularly $240, this top-rated dining room set is on sale for $180 at Amazon.