Best deals on Bose headphones at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bose

Bose products are some of the best-rated headphones and earbuds available on Amazon; reviewers praise the brand's sound quality and clarity. Right now, you can score great deals on top-rated Bose earbuds on Amazon.

Bose products feature the latest audio technology, including Dolby Atmos and active noise-canceling. We've compiled a list of the best Bose deals you can get right now on Amazon.

Want to save even more at Amazon? Once you're done scoring Bose deals, check out our coverage on the best Amazon deals of April 2023 -- with all of the other great deals you can get on Amazon right now.

Best Bose headphone deals on Amazon

Save on headphones from this top-rated brand.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $179



Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $179 at Amazon. That's quite a deal, considering that the QuietComfort II earbuds are going for $299 right now.

The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise-canceling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $179 (reduced from $279)

Bose Sport earbuds: $129



Amazon

The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. This means you can confidently wear them while running, swimming or hitting the gym.

Many Amazon reviewers praise the earbuds for their fit and comfort. "These are the best fitting wireless earbuds I have found for workouts! I was using AirPods for a while, but without fail, at least one would pop out while I'm running around. These stay in exceptionally well while I am working out," wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.

Unlike many of Bose's other earbuds and headphones, the Bose Sport earbuds are not noise-canceling.

Bose Sport earbuds, $129 (reduced from $179)

The best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon

We've found the most impressive deals on top-rated Apple headphones and earbuds on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max: $480

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Best Samsung headphone deals

Save on Samsung earbuds now at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $109

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $99

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $99 (reduced from $170)

Best Beats headphone deals on Amazon

Beats headphones are a favorite among audiophiles -- and right now several top headphones and earbuds from the brand are on sale on Amazon.

Beats Solo3: $129

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes.

These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $129 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $200

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering an incredible deal on the Beats Studio3 headphones. Right now, they're 43% off, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality.

On top of adaptive noise cancelation, the headphones feature real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. The Beats Studio3 also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)

More top headphone deals at Amazon

Shop top-rated headphones and earbuds on sale now at Amazon

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds: $25



Amazon

These JLab wireless earbuds are an affordable way to get in on the skin-toned earbuds trend. They come in seven neutral shades and offer 32 hours of listening time.

"These are the best overall earbuds that I own, and I have Samsung Live buds. The fit is comfortable, and battery life is long," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The sound is amazing! It's not audiophile level, but the highs are crisp enough and the bass deep enough for a very pleasurable listening experience."

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones: $40

Amazon

If you're looking for a solid, over-ear headphones at a great price point, consider these JLab Studio Pro headphones. They offer 50 hours of wireless playtime. Many Amazon reviewers praised these headphones for how comfortable they are. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit.

They also have a built-in microphone with voice assistant for hands-free calling. These headphones are technically not on sale, but they are quite a steal at just $40.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $40

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds: $70



Amazon

It's important to note that not all active noise cancelation features are the same -- some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancelation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app.

The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They're IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app's "Find My Headset" feature will help track them down via sound alerts.

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds, $70 (reduced from $80)

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.

They are designed to offer JBL's pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof. Plus, they're one of our favorite AirPods alternatives for budget shoppers.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds: $36

Tozo/Amazon

When it comes to earbuds, it can be difficult to find a quality pair for under $50. But these 4.5-star rated Tozo earbuds are just that: an option that's actually winning over reviewers with great sound (particularly in noise-canceling mode).

They're "not Bose good," one reviewer explains, "but well worth the price." Another verified reviewer adds that the buds "vastly exceeded my expectations for the price paid!"

The Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds offer playtime of more than 8 hours from a single charge and 32 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds, $36 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds: $69

Amazon

These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are designed for use at the gym. They feature earhooks to keep the earbuds securely in your ears while running or lifting. They also have an impressive 44-hour battery life with the charging case.

"The Skullcandy Push Active earphones are easy to set up and the app works seamlessly. The battery charge is good and I don't have to charge the case frequently," shared one Amazon reviewer. "These earphones are good for active people while running, working out or doing any other outdoor activity. I use them every day at the gym and couldn't be happier."

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds, $59 (reduced from $80)

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds: $49

Amazon

These Treblab earbuds were a favorite during our last round of hands-on earbud testing. They offer a secure fit with adjustable ear hooks and excellent sound quality for the price. The Treblab X3 Pro earbuds are also water-proof and sweat resistant.

"These Treblab X3-Pro earbuds have worked much better for me [than previous earbuds]. They stay on and in my ear, have great sound and way more volume than needed!" wrote a verified buyer on Amazon.

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds, $49 (reduced from $70)

