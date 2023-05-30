Samsung's Memorial Day deals aren't over yet: Save on TVs, appliances, smartphones and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Believe it! You can still score Samsung Memorial Day deals. Memorial Day is over but there's still time to save big on a smart refrigerator, smart TV or a new laundry duo at Samsung. CBS Essentials bestsellers are even on discount during the sales event, including on the customer-loved Samsung "The Frame" smart TV. But hurry -- These deals will end soon.

Keep reading to shop the best last-minutes deals at the Samsung Memorial Day sale.

Shop all of the Samsung Memorial Day deals

Best last-minute TV deals at the Samsung Memorial Day sale



Save on top-rated TVs, including the CBS Essentials reader-loved "The Frame" smart TV. Hurry -- these deals end soon.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022): $1,700

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED art TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.).

If you missed the hot Memorial Day deals on the 2023 model of "The Frame" over the weekend -- don't worry. You can still score an incredible deal on the 65-inch 2022 model at Samsung now.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $950 and up

Samsung

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on this TV right now during the Samsung Memorial Day sale.

85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $2,300

Samsung

This 4K smart TV offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to help you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie. It has serious smarts too: The Samsung TV uses an AI-based processor to intelligently upscale content to the best 4K picture possible.

Prices vary by size. The best deal is on the 85-inch model. Many other sizes have already sold out, so act fast.

85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $2,300 (reduced from $5,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace': $3,000 and up



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

There are two different versions -- a partial sun model and a full sun model designed with an ultrabright screen.

For outdoor areas with partial sun:

For outdoor areas in the full sun:

Samsung 'The Sero': save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV



Samsung

If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung Memorial Day sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

Best last-minute appliance deals at the Samsung Memorial Day sale

Save on washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more now before these deals disappear.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash: $700 off

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is a whopping $700 off during Samsung's Memorial Day sale.

The six-cubic-foot washer offers a ton of space for all your dirty clothing and linens. Its FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles, and it can wash a full load of laundry in a super-fast 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry: $700 off



Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicates dryer, so you can dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in an impressive 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry: Save $800



Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with all kinds of pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue. And you can ditch your air fryer: This model can do that too.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,199 (reduced from $1,999)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: Save $1,100

Samsung

You can save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. It also provides a smart Family Hub panel that allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family's calendar and shopping lists and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and a dual ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,160

Samsung

The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,798 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: Save $1,500

Samsung

You can save $1,500 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking: $279

Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $180 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results. It also features a durable, easy-to-clean ceramic enamel interior.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $279 (regularly $459)

Best last-minute computer monitor deals at the Samsung Memorial Day sale

Samsung has discounted tons of computer monitors, including top-rated gaming monitors this week.

49" Odyssey Neo G9 4K UHD gaming monitor

Samsung

If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, you'll want to take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a QLED display, a one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate for smooth performance while gaming. With a huge screen and great specs, this is one of the best gaming monitor options on the market.

Right now, you can save $600 on this top-rated gaming monitor.

49" Odyssey Neo G9 4K UHD gaming monitor, $1,700 (reduced from $2,300)

27" Samsung Viewfinity S80TB 4K monitor with built-in speakers: $500

Samsung

The 27" Samsung Viewfinity S80TB 4K monitor offers impeccable picture quality, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and built-in speakers.

Right now, you can save $100 on this powerful monitor.

27" Samsung Viewfinity S80TB 4K monitor with built-in speakers, $500 (reduced from $600)

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen: Save $1,000

Samsung

Samsung is offering a rare opportunity to get a top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitor for $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch rotating display with stunning 4K resolution. It offers a one-millisecond response rate (not a misprint!) and 165 HZ refresh rate for gaming. The high-quality curved screen provides a truly immersive gaming experience.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor: $470

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor

This Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor is great for work, gaming or streaming -- and right now, it's on sale for $120 off.

The ultra-wide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is great for watching movies, gaming or working on design products. It also features HDR 10 for increased color accuracy.

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor, $470 (reduced from $700)

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor: $450



Samsung

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites, like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many smart TVs, with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for crisp, vivid viewing. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor, $450 (reduced from $700)

