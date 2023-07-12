Walmart Plus Week: Best Walmart deals under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Walmart is dropping new deals as Walmart+ Week rages on. Walmart is already known as a retailer with low prices, but thanks to this sales event, the prices are even lower. That's fantastic news if you're sticking to a budget or sick of Amazon Prime Day 2023. Our shopping experts have found a wide range of Walmart+ Week deals for $50 or less!

These under $50 deals are great no matter if you're sticking to a budget or just don't want to spend a lot of cash. If you're interested in saving money and finding top products at Walmart under $50, keep reading.

Top deals at Walmart under $50:

The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom enamel on steel mini dutch ovens (set of two), $15 (reduced from $17)

Emerald air fryer with digital LED touch display, $50 (reduced from $80)

Crocs unisex baya clog sandals, $23 (reduced from $55)

You know what else is under $50 right now? A subscription to Walmart+, the retailer's premium shopping membership, is half off during Walmart Plus Week. Walmart+ offers subscribers free two-day shipping on Walmart.com orders, plus same-day delivery of orders over $35 from your local Walmart store. Want to see everything you can get with a Walmart+ subscription? You can preview all the Walmart+ Week deals here.

Oh, and did we mention that Walmart+ members also get a login to Paramount+ included? Don't delay: This half-price offer expires July 13.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $49 (reduced from $98)

Best $50 and under deals at Walmart during Walmart+ Week

Yes, you can get great deals on well-known brands at Walmart, and save a lot of money on brands including Magic Bullet, Fisher Price, Lego, The Pioneer Woman, Madden and Crocs.

Soundcore by Anker Life Note C earbuds

Walmart

These Soundcore Life Note C earbuds have up to eight hours of battery life and 32 hours with the charging case. Perfect for on-the-go music lovers, these earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality with 10mm graphene drivers. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with built-in microphones and noise reduction. They are waterproof and sweatproof. Experience thumping bass without sacrificing clarity and customize your sound with different modes.

Soundcore by Anker Life Note C earbuds, $30 (reduced from $40)

Other tech deals under $50:



The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom mini dutch ovens

Walmart

If you're a fan of The Pioneer Woman, you won't want to miss this kitchen deal. High-quality dutch ovens can get very pricy, but this affordable Walmart kitchen duo includes two mini dutch ovens for just $15. The 4.4-star-rated set includes two enamel-on-steel mini dutch ovens with a gorgeous floral design.

The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom enamel on steel mini dutch ovens (set of two), $15 (reduced from $17)

Other The Pioneer Woman deals under $50:

Emerald air fryer with digital LED touch display

Walmart

The Emerald extra-large air fryer uses hot rapid air circulation to cook dishes without excessive oil. It has a 60-minute timer, seven preset programs, and a nonstick basket and pan. Enjoy crispy foods with this compact and convenient appliance with an LED touch display.

Emerald air fryer with digital LED touch display, $50 (reduced from $80)

Other home and garden deals under $50:

Crocs unisex baya clog sandals

Crocs

These comfortable shoes, available in this unisex Baya style, are lightweight and cushioned. Wear them anywhere -- and enjoy the footbed nubs that massage your feet as you walk.

Available in 17 colors from sizes men's 4/women's 6 to size to men's 13/women's 15..

Crocs unisex baya clog sandals, $23 (reduced from $55)

Other top deals on products under $50 at Walmart:

Everything you need to know about Walmart+ Week

Walmart+ Week is on now through July 13. During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will gain early access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website. This week-long extravaganza will feature enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, toys, fashion and more.

The event will be over on July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) and you won't want to miss out.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $49 (reduced from $98)

Head over to the Walmart deals page to discover all the incredible deals happening throughout the week. Just a heads up, these deals won't be visible until July 10, so mark your calendar! And when you're ready to check out, don't forget to take advantage of Walmart's speedy one-day or two-day shipping options. Get your items delivered faster than ever before.

See all the Walmart+ Week deals now

