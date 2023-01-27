Best deals at the Lenovo Think Weekend and winter clearance sale: Get a Lenovo laptop for up to 81% off

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lenovo

If you're in need of a new laptop for school or work, check out these top picks from laptop brand Lenovo. Right now, many of the best Lenovo laptops are on sale as part of Lenovo's winter clearance sale. There are even a number of 'You Pay What We Pay' deals where Lenovo is selling laptops at cost, for up to 81% off.

Top products in this article

See all the Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5, $169 (reduced from $919)

Lenovo ThinkPad E14, $1,033 (reduced from $1,589)

Lenovo offers a diverse lineup of laptops, so there's something for everyone. From Chromebooks to 2-in-1 laptops that double as tablets to high-powered Windows 11 laptops, Lenovo has a laptop computer that will meet your needs. This is especially true because the Lenovo website allows you to customize your purchase, so you can opt for more storage or a faster processor, for example.

Lenovo has a ton of great deals right now, so it's is a great time to shop for a new Lenovo laptop. Click the button below to see all of Lenovo's deals, or read on for our top sale picks.

Best Lenovo laptop deals

Shop the best deals on Lenovo laptops this weekend.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14: $1,033

Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is one of Lenovo's most popular laptops, and right now you can get one for 35% off. The ThinkPad E14 runs on Windows 11 Pro. It features Dolby Audio, a 1080p HD camera and 8 GB of memory. The ThinkPad also includes biometric sign-on with fingerprint or facial recognition.

To get this Lenovo laptop deal, use the code THINKWKNDDEAL at checkout.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14, $1,033 (reduced from $1,589)

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5: $169 (save $750)

Lenovo

This is a rare opportunity to get a $919 laptop for only $169. The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e features an 11-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. It's also ultra-durable -- it's been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and passed more than 200 durability tests.

This is a portable, affordable option that is excellent for college students.

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5, $169 (reduced from $919)

Lenovo ThinkBook 14: $391

Lenovo

If you're planning to use your new laptop for virtual classes or work calls, you'll want to check out the Lenovo ThinkBook 14. With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for Zoom meetings. It also features a 14-inch HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

To get this Lenovo laptop deal, use code THINKWKNDDEAL at checkout.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, $391 after coupon (reduced from $602)

Lenovo Flex 5i: $529



Lenovo

Looking for a new 2-in-1? You won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5i.

This touchscreen notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of strong performance and features, such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life. It features 8 GB of RAM and 512 of SSD storage.

14" Lenovo Flex 5i, $529 (reduced from $750)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop: $865

Lenovo

This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model features a powerful Intel i5 core processor. It has 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. This laptop is also great for streaming: You can view shows or movies in up to brilliant quality on the laptop's HD screen.

14" Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop, $865 (reduced from $1,300)

11" Lenovo Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook: $114

Lenovo

Consider the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook that doubles as a touchscreen tablet. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with microphone, a 4 GB system memory and a 32 GB eMMC flash memory.

Lenovo Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook, $114 and up

