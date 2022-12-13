Gift guide 2022: Best gifts for Dad

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unsure what to get Dad for Christmas or Hanukkah this year? You're not alone. Dads can be incredibly difficult to shop for. That's why we found some of the best holiday gift ideas for Dad available at Amazon, Samsung, Nordstrom and more. You can find something for any father here -- even one who has it all.

Below are the best gifts for Dad in 2022. These gifts, from the latest Bose QuietComfort earbuds to a wall print from Sonic Editions, work within a variety of budgets.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV

Samsung

If your father is an avid film or TV viewer or even an art lover, get him the latest model of "The Frame." The 2022 "The Frame" has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the previous model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K. Even with all those similarities, the 2022 "The Frame" is definitely an upgrade over the 2021 "The Frame." The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

When you're not streaming show or movies on "The Frame," the set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, or pictures from your family vacation (that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive). So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

65" Samsung "The Frame" smart 4K TV, $2,000

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: Dad can use his iPhone's camera to analyze his unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Pro



Apple

The first generation Apple AirPods Pro fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $279 (reduced from $299)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $779 (reduced from $799)

Roku TV

Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Looking for the perfect budget TV for Dad's garage or man cave? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. If Dad is a fan of live shows, get him a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

Sonos Roam

Amazon

This small but mighty waterproof (IP67) speaker is so compact it weighs less than one pound. Still, it manages to deliver up to ten hours of tunes. And if Dad has more than one, they can all play in sync, creating a whole home-entertainment system.

Sonos Roam, $179

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer

Amazon

Whether Dad likes his steak bloody or burnt to a crisp, this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, with presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, will take the guesswork out of grilling and make dinnertime less of a stress.

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer, $79 (reduced from $100)

Sonic Editions print

Sonic Editions

Spruce up Dad's walls with a print from Sonic Editions. The site makes limited-edition, high-quality, fine-art photographic prints, like this one of Joshua Tree. There are prints with all sorts of themes, so if Dad is a music super-fan, or a big-time traveler, you'll likely find one suitable for him. You can buy the prints framed or unframed.

Sonic Editions Joshua Tree print with a white frame and mount (20" x 16"), $269

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $100

Custom Leatherman Bond multitool

Amazon

This year, indulge Dad with an extra special do-everything tool, The Bond, customized by his favorite kid. Add your own designs, photos or messages to the stainless steel multi-tool, equipped with 14 essential features: needlenose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, wire cutters, wire stripper, 420HC blade, awl, can opener, bottle opener, wood/metal file, Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, small screwdriver and 4-inch ruler.

Custom Leatherman Bond multitool, $60

Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler

Amazon

From the parking lot of the sporting event to a camping trip with the family, Yeti's Roadie 24 hard cooler is 10% lighter, holds 20% more and offers 30% more insulation power than the previous generation. It keeps his brews, spirits, wine and other beverages cool. Other colors are available, too.

Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler, $250

Nixon custom watch

Nixon

Put together a custom Nixon watch for Dad. Pick the case, dial, second hand and band on the site. This impressive gift's price depends on the finishes you pick.

Nixon custom watch

