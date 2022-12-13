Watch CBS News
Essentials

Gift guide 2022: Best gifts for Dad

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

father receiving gift on christmas
Getty Images

Unsure what to get Dad for Christmas or Hanukkah this year? You're not alone. Dads can be incredibly difficult to shop for. That's why we found some of the best holiday gift ideas for Dad available at Amazon, Samsung, Nordstrom and more. You can find something for any father here -- even one who has it all.

Below are the best gifts for Dad in 2022. These gifts, from the latest Bose QuietComfort earbuds to a wall print from Sonic Editions, work within a variety of budgets.

(And while you're holiday shopping, also check out our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series.)

Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV 

theframe.png
Samsung

If your father is an avid film or TV viewer or even an art lover, get him the latest model of "The Frame." The 2022 "The Frame" has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the previous model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K. Even with all those similarities, the 2022 "The Frame" is definitely an upgrade over the 2021 "The Frame." The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties. 

When you're not streaming show or movies on "The Frame," the set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, or pictures from your family vacation (that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive). So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off. 

65" Samsung "The Frame" smart 4K TV, $2,000

$2,000 at Samsung

AirPods Pro 2

airpods-pro-2.png
Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: Dad can use his iPhone's camera to analyze his unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

$229 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple

The first generation Apple AirPods Pro fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

$179 at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $279 (reduced from $299)

$279 at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra

apple-watch-ultra.png
Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $779 (reduced from $799)

$779 at Amazon

Roku TV

Roku TV
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Looking for the perfect budget TV for Dad's garage or man cave? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

$110 at Amazon
$120 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung Galaxy Live
Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. If Dad is a fan of live shows, get him a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

$100 at Amazon

Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam
Amazon

This small but mighty waterproof (IP67) speaker is so compact it weighs less than one pound. Still, it manages to deliver up to ten hours of tunes. And if Dad has more than one, they can all play in sync, creating a whole home-entertainment system.

Sonos Roam, $179

$179 at Walmart

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer
Amazon

Whether Dad likes his steak bloody or burnt to a crisp, this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, with presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, will take the guesswork out of grilling and make dinnertime less of a stress. 

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer, $79 (reduced from $100)

$79 at Amazon

Sonic Editions print

Joshua Tree print
Sonic Editions

Spruce up Dad's walls with a print from Sonic Editions. The site makes limited-edition, high-quality, fine-art photographic prints, like this one of Joshua Tree. There are prints with all sorts of themes, so if Dad is a music super-fan, or a big-time traveler, you'll likely find one suitable for him. You can buy the prints framed or unframed.

Sonic Editions Joshua Tree print with a white frame and mount (20" x 16"), $269

$269 at Sonic Editions

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $100

$100 at Nordstrom

Custom Leatherman Bond multitool

LEATHERMAN Bond Multitool
Amazon

This year, indulge Dad with an extra special do-everything tool, The Bond, customized by his favorite kid. Add your own designs, photos or messages to the stainless steel multi-tool, equipped with 14 essential features: needlenose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, wire cutters, wire stripper, 420HC blade, awl, can opener, bottle opener, wood/metal file, Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, small screwdriver and 4-inch ruler.

Custom Leatherman Bond multitool, $60

$60 at Amazon
$60 at Leatherman

Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
Amazon

From the parking lot of the sporting event to a camping trip with the family, Yeti's Roadie 24 hard cooler is 10% lighter, holds 20% more and offers 30% more insulation power than the previous generation. It keeps his brews, spirits, wine and other beverages cool. Other colors are available, too.

Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler, $250

$250 at Amazon
$250 at Yeti

Nixon custom watch

Nixon custom watch
Nixon

Put together a custom Nixon watch for Dad. Pick the case, dial, second hand and band on the site. This impressive gift's price depends on the finishes you pick. 

Nixon custom watch

prices vary

Related content from CBS Essentials

First published on November 11, 2022 / 1:31 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.