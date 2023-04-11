Best bed frames you can buy online in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your bed is the centerpiece of your bedroom, so invest in one that's just your style. We scoured all the major retailers to find a number of top-rated bed frames at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and more. These options will make a big statement in the bedroom without breaking the bank.

Top bed frames in this article:

Mr. Kate Daphne upholstered low-profile platform bed (queen), $400 (reduced from $781)

Zinus Wen deluxe wood platform bed frame (queen), $152

Andover Mills Matheney platform bed, bronze (queen) $240 (reduced from $356)

When it comes to bed frames, there's no shortage of design options. There are farmhouse, modern, boho and more styles to choose from.

But before you pick a style, be sure you're picking the right size, whether it's a full, queen, king or some other option. Generally, a full-size bed supports a 54-inch by 74-inch, full-size mattress; a queen-size bed supports a 60-inch by 80-inch queen-size mattress; and a king-size bed supports a 76-inch by 80-inch king-size mattress.

(Need a fresh mattress for your new bed? Check out our guide to the best mattresses in 2023.)

There's no need to head to a department or furniture store to get a great bed frame: We found bed models with amazing reviews from top online retailers including Wayfair, Amazon and Walmart. There's a style for every desired bed size, from twin size up to California king. And best of all, these options are all super affordable.

We've listed many of the beds below in queen sizes, but all are available in a range of sizes.

Andover Mills Matheney platform bed

Wayfair

This minimalist, 1950s-inspired platform bed from Wayfair has more than 25,000 five-star reviews. It comes in black, bronze and white, and all sizes and colors are currently on sale. Prices start at $159 for a full-sized bed.

Andover Mills Matheney platform bed, bronze (queen) $240 (reduced from $356)

DHP modern canopy bed

Amazon

If you like the drama of a canopy bed, check out this affordable metal option from Amazon. It's available in four colors and in twin, full, queen and king sizes ($230).

"This bed is solid, and even when my kids are jumping all over it, it does not make a sound," reviewer Yasmin C. says.

DHP modern canopy bed, black (queen), $216 (reduced from $270)

Mr. Kate Daphne upholstered low-profile platform bed

Wayfair

How about a pop of subtle color? This upholstered bed comes in a cool blue velvet. (It's also available in three more neutral hues.) Its headboard has a vertical channel-tufted design. Find this Mr. Kate bed in full, queen and king sizes at Wayfair.

Mr. Kate Daphne upholstered low-profile platform bed (queen), $400 (reduced from $781)

Zinus Alexia wood platform bed frame

Amazon

This rustic and timeless engineered wood and real wood bed frame does not require a box spring. You can purchase the 4.6-star-rated bed frame with or without the headboard and in four colors. Find it in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Zinus Alexia wood platform bed frame (queen), $199 (reduced from $245)

Looking for more headboard options? Check out our article on best headboards to upgrade your bedroom this spring.

Baxton Studio Iseline platform bed frame

Walmart

We love the turned legs of this vintage-inspired rubberwood bed frame. Its low platform gives it a modern edge as well. It doesn't require a box spring. Find it in four colors and in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Baxton Studio Iseline platform bed frame (queen), $229

Edenbrook Delta wood platform bed

Amazon

If you're seeking a classic platform bedframe, pick up this laminate-wood one. It comes in six colors and a ton of sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Edenbrook Delta wood platform bed (queen), $249

Zinus Wen deluxe wood platform bed frame

Walmart

This classic, simple platform bed by Zinus is crafted of solid acacia wood and has a deep cherry finish. It doesn't require a box spring. Find it in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Zinus Wen deluxe wood platform bed frame (queen), $152

