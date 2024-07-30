The best twin XL college dorm bed linens for back to school

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of the most important purchases you'll make for a dorm room this year is bed linens. University-issued beds and mattresses likely won't provide the comfort your kid is accustomed to at home, so buying them some quality bed sheets that are not only soft and cozy, but will hold up after countless cycles through shared washers and dryers, is key.

Quality bed sheets, though, can get expensive. And when you're also tasked with buying a microwave, mini fridge and other dorm essentials, splurging may not be in your budget.

Don't fret, we're here to help. We rounded up dorm-room bed linens that will satisfy various types of sleepers, whether your kid runs hot or cold at night. Our selection includes bed sheets that are relatively affordable and highly rated by customers. What's more, some are on sale now. It's important to know that the average dorm bed size is a twin XL, so unless you have that type of bed at home, having your kid bring their home bed sheets with them just won't cut it. Before you buy, make sure to double-check with the university to ensure you're getting the correct sheet size.

The best college dorm bed linens for back-to-school

When it comes to bedding, these are our top college dorm bed linens picks that satisfy a wide range of budgets. We recommend pairing these linens with a dorm bed mattress topper for added comfort and protection.

Best cotton dorm bed linens: California Design Den luxury bed sheets set

You can't go wrong with cotton sheets. Cotton is strong, breathable and soft, all components that will make for comfortable, long-lasting sheets for your college kid. These sheets offer that and more with their sateen weave, which means they'll feel thick and well as silky soft against the skin.

These are a great option for anyone, but especially those who suffer from household allergies (cotton is naturally hypoallergenic). The sheet set contains a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcase.

The California Design Den luxury bed sheet set has a 4.4-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Really having a difficult time finding good sheets anymore that aren't microfiber. These are great! They've even been washed for several months and still look new. On here buying more now."

Best budget dorm bed linens: CGK Unlimited Store three-piece sheet set

This very affordable sheet set has more than 245,000 five-star ratings from Amazon. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and one pillowcase, perfect for the twin and full-size beds often outfitted in dorm rooms. The sheets are made of microfiber, a synthetic fabric, and have been brushed to create additional softness for the sleeper.

We love that there are so many color and pattern options to choose from (41 to be exact), which isn't super common when shopping for bed sheets in general. Colors vary by size, though you can expect to see stripes, different shades of blue, purple, pink and heathered options. Plus, the twin XL sheet set is discounted 59% off for a limited time.

One Amazon reviewer who bought these sheets recently wrote, "I'm very picky about sheets and these are FANTASTIC! Great quality and very soft. I repurchased several more sets."

Another customer said, "Honestly didn't have high expectations because these were such a Great Price. I usually purchase bed sheets from Costco. Pleasantly surprised by quality, softness, and fit. Really Loved these sheets. Ordered more pillowcases the next day.."

Best dorm bed linens for cold sleepers: Bare Home cotton flannel sheet set

Flannel is great for cold sleepers, as the fuzz from the brushed fabric creates additional warmth that you won't get from other types of sheets, such as plain cotton, linen, bamboo and more.

What we like about this cotton flannel sheet set is that, unlike many other flannel sheet sets, this one doesn't only come in wintry, Christmas-y or plaid patterns. You get a wide range of solid colors to choose from that'll work with year-round use. These are also great if your kid is going to college in places like the Northeast or the Midwest, where winters tend to be long and harsh.

The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases, and are 100% cotton. Plus, they're 17% off for a limited time.

The Bare Home cotton flannel sheet set has a 4.1-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Soft, comfortable, good quality - rarely do I give a review but these sheets deserved it."

Best splurge dorm bed linens: Quince European linen sheet set

Live in the lap of luxury that linen brings with this sheet set from Quince. Quince is known for offering luxury goods at affordable prices, so this linen sheet set is definitely a steal. Linen is known for its softness, strength and breathability. It's so breathable that the fabric is frequently recommended for hot sleepers.

The Quince European linen sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and one pillowcase. There are also 21 colors to choose from, including earth tones, neutrals and some strip options. Plus, it has a 4.8-star rating from customers. One reviewer wrote, "These sheets are so soft and so comfortable - truly pleasurable to touch and to sleep on. The best I've ever had!"

Another customer said, "I've used these for a year and they've become even softer with use. The linen is high quality and looks beautiful."

Best dorm bed linens for hot sleepers: Bedsure bamboo sheet set

If linen is a little out of your budget, the next best cooling fabric to go for is bamboo. Bamboo's breathability is top-notch and may even literally feel cool to the touch, so it'll provide much-needed temperature regulation for hot sleepers. The sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and a pillowcase. There are also lots of colors to choose from, including soothing shades of blue, purple and pink as well as black, white and gray.

The Bedsure bamboo sheet set has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon out of more than 55,000 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "I love these sheets. I have always bought cotton because they're supposed to be the coolest and most breathable and I was hesitant with purchasing these but I'm so glad I did. They are so soft and silky and so cooling and the color is rich. I bought another set just to have in case I need them."

Another customer said, "So far I have not had night sweats like I normally do. These have been great! Sleeping better and staying cool.