Be ready for flu season, holiday COVID-19 surge: Face masks, testing kits and more

It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S., and people are still getting sick. Now, health officials are warning that a severe flu season is on its way. If you want to know how to best protect your health, read on for our CBS Essentials guide to all things cold, flu and COVID-19 right now, including face masks, travel, testing kits and more.

Follow the links for more in-depth articles on each topic to learn everything you need to know about the pandemic, plus find product recommendations ahead, to use in tandem with your vaccinations.

Face masks

In 2022, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than 90% of Americans can now consider removing their masks while indoors. But masks are still required in some places, including some airlines and private businesses. If you do plan to wear a mask, at the very least, the CDC recommends you wear a face mask with multiple layers that completely covers your mouth, nose and chin. Fashion brands sell eye-catching mask designs these days, and there are masks made specifically for exercising. If you like such options, you may need to consider double masking, layering a cloth mask over a disposable N95 or KN95 mask, for an additional level of protection.

N95 masks offer the very best protection, but to confuse things, there are the similarly named KN95 masks on the market. These masks, unlike N95s, are not vetted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, but offer a roughly similar level of protection when worn correctly.

Check out the CBS Essentials guide to the difference between N95, KN95, surgical and cloth masks to find the best fit for you.

N95 masks

These masks offer the best protection against COVID-19 and cold and flu-causing germs (filtering at least 95% of all airborne particles larger than 0.3 microns).

Unfortunately, many N95 masks are counterfeit. Check out the CBS Essentials article on how to spot a fake N95 and KN95 mask.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

Amazon

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands.

They're on sale now.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $52 (reduced from $86)

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack)

Honeywell

This mask is designed to comfortably fit more facial shapes, while providing protection.

The form-fitted mask contours with your natural shape of the face, minimizing uncomfortable pressure points.

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack), $30

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack)

Benehal via Amazon

These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip.

The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and is meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $19 with coupon (reduced from $53)

Kids' masks (KF94 and KN95 masks)

While there are no childrens' masks rated N95 -- that is a designation for adult-sized masks only -- there are KF94 and KN95 masks in kids' sizes, which offer a similar level of protection.

Brookwood Medical kids disposable KF94 face masks (30 pack)

Brookwood Medical

Choose from all sorts of kid-friendly prints in this disposable, four-layer face mask. The mask's fish-style design prevents gaping and it won't cling to their mouths.

A 10-pack is also available.

Brookwood Medical kids disposable face masks (30 pack), $40 (reduced from $50)

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack)

Amazon

These masks claim 99% filtration and come in small, medium and large sizes.

You can save an extra 10% if you choose to subscribe and save.

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack), $27

COVID-19 testing kits



Experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms? It could be COVID-19. Take an at-home COVID-19 testing kit to stay informed about your health and to slow the spread.

The federal government has ended its free at-home COVID-19 test program due to a lack of continued funding.

The good news is that plenty of COVID-19 tests are available online. And while the government may not be covering the bill, your FSA/HSA account or health insurance company can. Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 test availability in fall 2022.

Does health insurance cover at-home COVID-19 tests?

Private insurance companies are now required to reimburse for over-the-counter COVID test kits. Up to eight tests are covered per month, per person. The requirement, issued by the Biden administration, applies to all at-home COVID-19 tests covered under the emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (The emergency-use authorization status of a test is typically indicated on its packaging.)

Tests purchased prior to Jan. 15, 2022 do not qualify. Contact your insurance company for more information about your policy.

Are at-home COVID-19 tests FSA and HSA eligible?

Yes, at-home COVID-19 tests are FSA and HSA eligible. Contact your FSA or HSA provider for details on reimbursement.

What are the most popular COVID-19 antigen tests you can buy online?

The following list of coronavirus tests includes the kits with the most customer ratings across the Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon sites. Every kit featured here has received emergency-use authorization from the FDA.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test At Home Kit

Abbott via Walgreens

This FDA-authorized rapid antigen test from Abbott contains two nasal swabs, for two tests to be conducted within about three days of each other. Results from each swab are promised in 15 minutes. The test is authorized for ages 2 and up.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test (2 counts), $20

Flowflex COVID-19 home test (5 pack)

Amazon

If you're testing the whole family or testing regularly for work, it makes sense to buy your COVID-19 tests in bulk -- you'll get the best per-test price that way. These 4.6-star-rated Flowflex COVID-19 tests cost just $6.90 each at Amazon when you buy a pack of five.

Flowflex COVID-19 home test (5 pack), $34

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack)

Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 antigen tests were once distributed by the federal government for free. Now that the program has ended, iHealth tests are one of the most cost-effective, 15-minute tests you can buy -- but you do now have to buy them.

These 4.3-star-rated coronavirus tests by iHealth are just $7.19 a piece when you buy them in a five pack.

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack), $36 after coupon (reduced from $45)

You can also purchase iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid tests in quantities of two at a slightly higher per-test price.

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (2 pack), $17

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

Quidel via Amazon

Quidel's QuickVue is a rapid antigen test that contains two nasal swabs, for two tests, to be used two to three days apart. It promises results in about 10 minutes. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, $23

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

BD Veritor via Amazon

The BD Veritor at-home kit is a rapid antigen, nasal swab test that works with an app -- so, instead of reading lines on an applicator, you get a read-out on your smartphone that declares whether you're negative or positive for COVID-19. Results take 15 minutes. Two tests are included; they are to be used within two to three days of each other. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $24 (regularly $40)

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

Lucira via Amazon

The Lucira's Check It COVID-19 test is a molecular test that uses a nasal swab to produce results in 30 minutes or less. Molecular kits are designed to detect the presence of COVID-19 earlier and more accurately than the antigen tests above.

This kit contains one test. Authorized for ages 2 and up.

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, $68 (reduced from $75)

