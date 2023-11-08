Save big on the Apple Watch Series 9 with its first huge discount

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you're looking to buy a new smartwatch, whether for yourself or to gift someone else, Black Friday is the time to do it. Thanks to Walmart's selection of Black Friday deals, you can snag an excellent price on the Apple Watch Series 9, the latest addition to the company's ultra-popular smartwatch lineup, at a great price right now.

As of November 8, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 at Walmart for just $379, which is $50 off its normal price of $429 and a savings of 17%. It's currently the lowest price you'll be able to get this model for, and the cheapest we've seen it go for since release. But you're going to have to act fast if you want in. The sale starts Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members only, and at 3 p.m. for the general public. You can go ahead and shop early if you have a Walmart+ subscription.

Though retailers have been steadily dropping the price on the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 8, this is the first time we've seen a significant deal on the Apple Watch Series 9 since it dropped alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It isn't the latest and greatest, but it's still a zippy smartwatch and packs tons of advanced features like heart monitoring, crash detection and many more.

Don't be fooled by the price or the Apple Watch model numbering. You're still getting an excellent smartwatch. But you'll want to act fast, because this Apple Watch won't stick around long for this price.

Walmart, Apple Watch Series 9 (17% off)

Apple

