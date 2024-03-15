Get a Apple MacBook Air M1 laptop for just $699 at Walmart, starting today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Looking for a bargain on a laptop from an elite brand? Today, Walmart announced that it will begin carrying the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $699 on its website and in stores. Though this is an older model compared to the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is powerful enough to handle today's computing tasks (and more tasks for years to come).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Choose between a space gray, silver or gold casing. As part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop weighs in at a mere 2.8 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours per charge.

This computer is equipped with a TouchID sensor that can unlock the laptop and authorize Apple Pay payments while shopping online. When surfing the web, you'll enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Like all current MacBooks, this one runs using Apple's MacOS 14 Sonoma and comes equipped with a generous collection of preinstalled apps. This means that right out of the box, the laptop is ready to handle a wide range of everyday tasks, from web surfing, email management and scheduling, to managing contacts and editing photos.

Like all Apple devices, the MacBook Air integrates seamlessly with your free Apple iCloud account, so it'll sync your data, documents, files and photos between all of your own Apple computers and mobile devices. It also supports all of Apple's subscription services, including Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

This special low price for the MacBook Air is only offered for this specific configuration that runs using the M1 processor. Instead of purchasing the computer outright for $699, you can finance it for just $37 per month for 24 months.