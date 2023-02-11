Amazon's bestselling books in February 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Keep up your New Years resolution to read more with Amazon's list of its bestselling books in February 2023. Pick something new to read from Amazon's list that's updated often based on sales. You'll see that Colleen Hoover still reigns supreme, with two books in the current top 10, but there's a bit of something for everyone to be found on Amazon's list.

Below, find the 10 bestselling books of February 2023 on Amazon -- at least as of today. This list includes nonfiction, fiction and children's books. Find both physical books and Kindle links ahead. And click the button below to check Amazon's list yourself to see if anything has changed in the meantime.

Or, prefer to listen? Audible has an amazing three-months-free deal going on right now. Pay $15 a month after that.

Related content from CBS Essentials