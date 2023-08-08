Prime Big Deal Days​: Amazon Prime Day part 2 announced for October 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just like last year, Amazon will be hosting an encore to Prime Day in October. This time around, the sale is called Prime Big Deal Days, and the event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members in 19 countries. The Amazon shopping event's exact dates remain a mystery. Last year's event was on Oct. 11 and 12.

Amazon promises more details closer to the event, so check back here soon. Last year's Prime Day II included must-have deals on robot vacuums, Apple products, spin bikes, kitchen appliances, TVs, tablets, Samsung products and more.

You must be a Prime member to take part in this upcoming sale. Those who have never been an Amazon Prime member can get one week of Amazon Prime for only $1.99 right now.

Ready to take the plunge and unlock access to the upcoming October sales event? An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes even more than access to Prime Big Deal Days -- You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

