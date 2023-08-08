Home grocery delivery deal: Get organic eggs for $2 a dozen with GoPuff

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GoPuff

GoPuff, a delivery service that offers groceries, snacks, alcohol and more, just launched a new benefit that can save you a lot of money. The FAM subscription now gives members get free delivery, plus a 30% discount on some of the most popular products you can buy. There are new deals just for FAM members, too: You can get a dozen organic eggs delivered to your home for $2.

Read on to learn more about GoPuff and its new membership offerings to see if it's right for you.

What is GoPuff?

Unlike other delivery services such as Instacart that purchase items from local stores and bring them to you, GoPuff is its own store with its own inventory. That means GoPuff orders can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

GoPuff offers a selection of about 3,000 essentials. In addition to snacks, bread, frozen foods and produce, you can get quick delivery of household essentials such as cold medication, baby formula and detergent. The service even offers delivery of alcohol, CBD products and cigars, provided you're old enough to buy them.

What is GoPuff FAM?

GoPuff FAM is a $7.99 per month subscription (or $79.99 annually) that offers members free, no-fee delivery, a 30% discount on more than 100 of the company's most popular products, plus members-only deals. Right now, those deals include a dozen organic eggs for $2 and 40% off Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce.

According to GoPuff, customers in a pilot program saved an average of $20 per month with FAM.

You can get a 14-day free trial of the service to see if it's right for you. The company is also offering $10 off your first 10 orders.

GoPuff FAM, $7.99 per month

Is GoPuff in my area?

GoPuff operates out of 39 states and most major metropolitan areas in the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas. You don't need to be a big city dweller to order from GoPuff, however -- the service covers many suburban areas as well.

To see if GoPuff delivers where you are, tap the button below to check the company's website.

