This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen without blowing your budget. Amazon has tons of post-Prime Day deals on must-have small kitchen appliances that will help you refresh your kitchen this summer. But hurry, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is technically over already, so we don't expect these deals to be around for much longer.

The experts at CBS Essentials have searched Amazon for the best deals on must-have small kitchen appliances that you can shop right now, including sales on stand mixers, Instant Pots, air fryers, coffee makers and more. We found a wide variety of customer-loved items with a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews.

Top products in this article:

Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5 quart), $76 (reduced from $100)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $120 (reduced from $200)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances that you can still get



Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen. Shop deals on Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 with coupon (reduced from $100)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5 quart): $76



Amazon

The bestselling 5-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5 quart), $76 (reduced from $100)

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender: $527



Vitamix via Amazon

Amazon has a big deal on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent series blender right now: You can currently get the blender for $123 off of the list price during day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Boasting built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this smart blender features five program settings.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $527 (reduced from $650)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $300



Amazon

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this hot post-Prime Day deal won't be around for long.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $380)

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer: $44

Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a powerful 250-watt motor.

The stand mixer comes in six colors and is currently 44% off.

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $44 (reduced from $80)

Instant 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer: $150

Instant via Amazon

This indoor grill is perfect for making burgers, corn and so much more. Plus, the Instant device can also be used to air fry, bake, reheat, roast and dehydrate food. The kitchen gadget includes a see-through lid that allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress, as well as Instant's OdorErase carbon filter to reduces cooking odors.

This Instant gadget is 25% off now at Amazon.

Instant 6-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer, $150 (regularly $200)

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart): $100

Instant via Amazon

This 7-in-1 device features Instant's EvenCrisp technology for consistent crispy results. It includes a rotisserie function perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying food. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer comes with a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks and lift tool.

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (10 quart), $100 (regularly $150)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $150



An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $150 (reduced from $160)

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $549



Amazon

This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $549 (reduced from $649)

