CBS Mornings Deals: Get an HD video doorbell at a 50% discount

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a 1080p HD video doorbell.

InView 1080p HD Video Doorbell with Chime by Bell and Howell

The Bell and Howell InView video doorbell lets you monitor your home remotely from your phone or tablet. It has 1080p high-definition video, a wide-angle view, night vision and motion-sensor alerts. You could communicate with visitors in real time through the Tuya app. It also includes a chime accessory for alerts throughout your home.

It's on sale for 50% off.

InView 1080p HD Video Doorbell with Chime by Bell and Howell, $100 (regularly $200)

Keysmart iPro



Keysmart

Finding your keys could be easier with the Keysmart iPro, which has Find My network integration. It also comes with mini tools like a car fob loop, bottle opener, charging cable and LED flashlight. Choose from eight colors.

Normally $50, it's currently 30% off.

Keysmart iPro, $35 (regularly $50)

CrockPockets Silicone Dividers for Slow Cookers

CrockPockets via CBS Deals

These silicone dividers could fit into many types of slow cookers to allow you to cook two recipes at once in individual pockets. They are currently discounted 25%. Comes with two silicone divider pockets.

CrockPockets Silicone Dividers for Slow Cookers, $30 (regularly $40)



