The best Ninja cookware and kitchen appliance deals on Amazon

Ninja

Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering deals on Ninja cookware and kitchen appliances. We've searched Amazon for the best deals you can shop now on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances. We found incredible deals on blenders, air fryers and cookware sets!

Ninja's cookware and small kitchen appliances are consistently top-rated on Amazon. Right now, you can score some great deals on a wide range of Ninja kitchen products. Consider treating yourself to a multi-purpose air fryer to make family dinners a bit easier or a new blender for summer smoothies.

Keep reading to explore the best Ninja kitchen appliance deals.

Best Amazon deals on Ninja cookware and appliances

Start shopping the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers, and more right now.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $110

Amazon

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries.

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $110 (reduced from $140)

Ninja professional blender: $80

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $20 off at Amazon.

Ninja professional blender, $80 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 2-piece fry pan set: $100



Amazon

This two-piece fry pan set from Ninja includes one 10.25-inch fry pan and one 12-inch fry pan. The two pans can be stacked for easy storage. Both pans are made of a durable anti-scratch and nonstick material. They are oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 2-piece fry pan set, $100 (reduced from $120)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $369

Amazon

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $369 (reduced from $400)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $150



Ninja via Amazon

This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's currently 25% off at Amazon.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $150 (reduced from $200)

More kitchen appliance deals on Amazon to shop right now

Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen, from deals on Instant Pots to deals on Keurig coffee makers. Here are our top kitchen sale picks, all of which are top rated on Amazon.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $152



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the added ability to air fry. If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous-vide cooker and food warmer. The Instant Pot Duo also comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $199)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $115

Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $117 (reduced from $190)

Breville mini smart oven: $160

Breville via Amazon

The TikTok-famous kitchen gadget, rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers, is currently on sale on Amazon. It uses smart-heat technology to precisely heat and toast food evenly without burning it.

The countertop oven features eight different cook functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, reheat and something called "cookies," which we're betting is just right for baking cookies. It has three different rack positions, and even though it's mini-sized, this smart oven can take on four slices of toast at a time, or have room for a six-cup muffin tray -- and even an 11-inch pizza.

Breville mini smart oven, $160 (reduced from $180)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $82



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve, pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $82 (reduced from $100)

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart): $90

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's basically all set to take on a multitude of air-fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts). It's currently 50% off.

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $90 (reduced from $180)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $50

Amazon

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Rated 4.6 stars by Amazon users, reviewers on the site note that it's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household.

(Not the right air fryer for you? Check out our rundown of the best air fryer deals on Amazon.)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $50 (reduced from $60)

Wirsh espresso machine: $120

Amazon

If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine. This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.

Wirsh espresso machine, $120 after coupon (reduced from $200)

T-Fal deep fryer with basket: $130

T-Fal via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated, 1700-watt deep fryer features an adjustable thermostat and a quick-recovery heating system for crispy layers with minimal oil absorption.

When you're finished frying, this machine automatically drains and filters the remaining oil into a tightly sealed plastic container below. The T-Fal deep fryer features dishwasher-safe parts.

T-Fal deep fryer with basket, $130 after coupon (reduced from $140)

Aucma stand mixer: $122

Aucuma via Amazon

This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook and mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $122 after coupon (reduced from $157)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $134

An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $134 (reduced from $160)

