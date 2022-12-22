Amazon is offering an unbeatable deal on this Amazon Fire HD 10 table bundle, plus more last-minute gift ideas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Still looking for the perfect last-minute gift? Then, check out this holiday bundle from Amazon. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and an Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick bundled together for only $93.

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. The Amazon Fire TV 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. It allows users to quickly browse live TV offerings as well as shows and movies from the major streaming subscription services.

The bundle also includes the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which retails for $150 individually. The tablet offers a 10.1-inch HD display, 32 GB of storage and a 12-hour battery life.

Amazon ultimate entertainment bundle with Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and Fire TV Stick 4K, $93 (reduced from $200)

This deal is only available for a limited time and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit

Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time. Find out if you're eligible below.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

AirPods Pro 2: $200



The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Theragun Pro: $399

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $399 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $298

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (regularly $399)

JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds: $50

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. "I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods."

These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon for half off. They're a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $234

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $234 (reduced from $320)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $69



This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful, three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $28



The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

"Very cool and speaker sound is superb," wrote an Amazon customer. "The speaker sound is tremendous!"

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack): $30

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They're on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You'll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

Blink Outdoor home security camera: $70



The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $70 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $150 (reduced from $250)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $180

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $180 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $900



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,100 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $952



The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $952 (reduced from $1,100)

Apple iPad Pro (2022): $729



Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $729 (regularly $799)

Baggallini Soho backpack: $94



This Baggallini backpack makes a great gift for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It also features a luggage handle to easily attach to rolling suitcases, making it a great gift for travel enthusiasts as well.

Baggallini Soho backpack, $94 (reduced from $118)

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $162



Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $162 (regularly $230)

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $350



The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.

The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $418

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $418 (reduced from $550)

The Peloton Bike: $1,245



Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,245 (regularly $1,445)

Furbo dog camera: $147

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out the Furbo dog camera.

This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $720

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

Amazon

This espresso machine and coffee maker combo is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life -- and you can get it for $50 off right now on Amazon. The barista system offers an at-home French café experience with 6 different brewing sizes.

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker, $139 after coupon (reduced from $189)

Cricut Easypress 2: $99

If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift for the DIY-enthusiast in your life, check out this deal on the Cricut EasyPress 2.

This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $99 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $142 (reduced from $239)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $350



A robot vacuum is an excellent holiday gift for the busy friends and family members in your life -- and a robot vacuum that can empty itself and mop makes an even better gift. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop for 30% off on Amazon.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $350 (reduced from $500)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $199

Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95 percent of home heating and air-conditioning systems.

You can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Amazon for $195, a sizable markdown from list price. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $199 (reduced from $249)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $45



Save 25 percent on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $45 (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed

This U-Shaped bed provides 270-degree ergonomic cushioning to support your dog's head and neck. This orthopedic memory foam dog bed is up to 33 percent off right now. It comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (medium), $60

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (large), $70

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (extra-large), $100

There is also a holiday bundle available with a large bed and a selection of holiday-themed dog toys.

Lesure large dog holiday set, $93 (reduced from $113)

Little Tikes via Amazon

Features of this touchscreen-operated wearable include a camera, pedometer, calculator, games -- and more then 100 "facial" expressions from its titular robot character. The smartwatch can be connected and used as a remote control for (sold-separately) accessories, such as the Tobi 2 Director's Camera ($50).

It's recommended for ages 6 to 10.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch, $47 (reduced from $68)

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge: $51

This 4.5-star beauty fridge is great for your makeup, creams, cosmetics and rollers. It features two shelves and is compact enough to fit on your bathroom counter or other small spaces.

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge, $51 (reduced from $60)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $169

This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is the perfect last-minute cozy gift for friends or family members. It's large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $169

Slumberkins snuggler and board book: $52

This adorable children's gift comes with an animal snuggler made with soft minky fabric and hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill and a board book meant to promote emotional learning for young children. You can choose from 13 different animal themese.

Slumberkins snuggler and board book, $52

Luna weighted blanket: $77

Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 21% off.

The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $77 after coupon (reduced from $125)

Citizen Eco-drive Classic Chronograph watch: $525



This timeless stainless steel watch is on sale right now. It features a perpetual calendar and dual time zone capabilities. It is also water resistant.

Citizen Eco-drive Classic Chronograph watch, $525

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee gift set: $35



This gift set makes a fun gift for the coffee lovers in your life. It comes with four bags of specialty coffee from four different countries. The gift box also includes a postcard from each country with the story behind the coffee.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee gift set, $35

There is also a World of Tea sampler set if you are buying a gift for someone that prefers tea.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Tea gift set, $20 (reduced from $25)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $69

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature adaptive sound that changes volume in response to your surroundings. They're water-resistant, too, so you can take them to the gym. The battery on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series lasts up to 5 hours of listening time per charge, for a total of 24 hours with the included charging case. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series, $69 (reduced from $99)

If you're finishing up your Christmas of Hanukkah shopping and looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of most-wanted holiday gifts, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $369

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $369 (reduced from $399)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart



Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $499

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $499

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80



This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Best Lego deals at Walmart right now



Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets available at Walmart right now.

Best Barbie deals at Walmart right now

Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.

Best Hot Wheels toy deals at Walmart

Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.

Best Fisher-Price toy deals at Walmart

Shopping for young kids? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart:

Lenovo Tab M8: $89



If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90



Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Beats Studio Buds: $90



These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (regularly $150)

