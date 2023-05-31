Save $200 on the premium do-it-all Garmin Fenix 7X GPS smartwatch now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best fitness trackers go anywhere and everywhere with you. They also have smartwatch capabilities to help make getting up and getting out there The Garmin Fenix 7X GPS smartwatch comes loaded with top-of-the-line features to map out and track any hike, trek, bike ride or swim you might encounter. And right now, you can get it for $200 off at Amazon. It's now available for $800, down from its regular price of $1,000. That's a savings of 20%.

Top smartwatch in this article:

Garmin Fenix 7X GPS smartwatch, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

The Garmin Fenix 7X is more than your average smartwatch. It includes a touchscreen, a hands-free, multi-LED flashlight, and daily smartwatch interaction and map navigation. But that's hardly all. It also comes packing built-in workouts, performance metrics, health and wellness sensors, sleep tracking, ski-course maps, golf-course maps and mountain-biking-trek tracking. That's all in addition to its pairing features that allow you to make and take calls from your watch, play your favorite tunes, and just about every other thinig you can do with your phone.

Plus, it's solar-powered, so the battery life return on this watch is impressive. It's built to last up to five weeks when used in smartwatch mode, and five days in GPS mode. This is a watch meant for rugged users looking for something that can take them from daily runs to hardcore training sessions. So if that's you, consider this your new favorite watch, especially at this price point.

Key features of the Garmin Fenix 7x:

Always-on 1.4" display uses the sun's energy to extend battery life



Lasts up to 28 days while indoors or up to 37 days with solar charging in 3 hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day



Features multi-band GPS and GNSS network support for highly accurate positioning



Navigate with pre-loaded TopoActive maps

Tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance

Garmin Fenix 7x smartwatch, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

Best smartwatches of 2023

Need a smartwatch that's more in line with your budget? It can be hard to decide which one to buy. Apple users now have three options to choose from with the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. Android users also have some excellent options with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Google Pixel Watch. If you're stuck on which smartwatch option to buy, keep reading to explore the best smartwatches of 2023.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $369 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $399 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation: $249 and up

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the last generation. The display is 30 percent larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100 percent recycled aluminum.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $256 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $290 (reduced from $299)

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $320 (regularly $329)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $230 and up (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

Google Pixel Watch

Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features a round face with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

The Watch comes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch, $320 (reduced from $350)

Garmin Vivoactive 4



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is more than $50 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $190 (reduced from $330)

Fitbit Charge 5



Amazon

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)

Fitbit Versa 3

Amazon

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a 6-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3, $157 (reduced from $230)

Amazon Halo View

Amazon

Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.

Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.

Amazon Halo View, $80

Amazfit Bip 3

Amazon

What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water resistant.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price on this Android- and iPhone-compatible smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip 3, $55 after coupon (reduced from $60)

