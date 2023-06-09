Amazon has huge limited-time deals on classic Stanley drinkware and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Outdoor enthusiasts won't want to miss this deal: Classic Stanley drinkware is on sale now at Amazon, for a limited time. If you're obsessed with your Stanley cup, you'll love the other products Stanley sells too. The experts at CBS Essentials have found deals on Stanley travel mugs, Stanley insulated pint glasses, Stanley French presses and so much more. All of these customer-loved Stanley options have a four-star rating or higher.

There's no telling when this Stanley sale will end, so shop now ahead.

Top products in this article

Stanley classic trigger action travel mug (16 oz.), $21 (reduced from $25)

Stanley classic vacuum insulated wide mouth bottle (48 oz.), $33 (reduced from $42)

Stanley French press (48 oz.), $53 (reduced from $70)

Below, some of the best Stanley deals from this Amazon sale. Find travel mugs, insulated pint glasses and even a French press. They're practically begging to be taken camping. Or, press the button below to shop the whole sale. You might even find a new favorite.

Stanley classic trigger action travel mug (16 oz.): $21

Keep drinks hot (for up to seven hours) or cold (for up to 30 hours iced) in this travel mug with a trigger-action (push button) lid. It'll fit in your cupholder and is made of stainless steel, so it won't get all banged up during your outdoor endeavors. Find it in 15 colors and prints. Choose from two sizes.

Stanley classic trigger action travel mug (16 oz.), $21 (reduced from $25)

Stanley classic vacuum insulated wide mouth bottle (48 oz.): $33

This wide-mouth bottle can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It can also hold hot drinks, soup and more. This bottle's lid doubles as a cup. Find this bottle in 11 colors and prints, plus four sizes.

Stanley classic vacuum insulated wide mouth bottle (48 oz.), $33 (reduced from $42)

Stanley classic stay chill vacuum insulated pint glass (16 oz.): $17

Drink a beer around the campfire in this travel pint glass. Its lid even has a handy built-in bottle opener. Not into beer? You can even fill it with water or coffee. It keeps drinks cold for up to 4 hours and iced up to 17 hours, and hot drinks warm for up to an hour. Find this pint glass in nine colors.

Stanley classic stay chill vacuum insulated pint glass (16 oz.), $17 (reduced from $26)

Stanley French press (48 oz.): $53

Make coffee on the go with this French press. It can keep your drink warm for up to four hours and is dishwasher-safe. Find this French press in six colors.

Stanley French press (48 oz.), $53 (reduced from $70)

Stanley aluminum The Big Grip beer stein (24 oz.): $19

Yup, there's even a Stanley beer stein. It fits two cans of beer and keeps your drink cold for up to five hours. Find it in seven colors.

Stanley aluminum The Big Grip beer stein (24 oz.), $19 (reduced from $25)

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)

Are you ready to invest in a Stanley cup after all? The popular cup is not on sale right now but it's still worth it. Check these links to see which Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and at Amazon right now.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.), $45

