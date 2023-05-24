People are loving these Stanley cup alternatives

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

The cult-favorite, 40-ounce, giant drink mugs that you've seen everywhere -- Stanley cups -- are worth their hefty $45 price tag, if you ask us. But a $45 water bottle isn't in everyone's budget. If you want to ditch single-use plastic and upgrade to a reusable water bottle that works for your finances and lifestyle, keep reading. We've found Stanley cup lookalikes that cost less and may provide you with a similar drinking experience.

Top products in this article:

Simple Modern tumbler with handle (40 oz.), $30

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.), $45

Ozark Trail vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler (40 oz.), $15

Below, 40-ounce tumbler options that are all under $45. These Stanley cup alternatives from Amazon and Walmart come in a variety of vibrant colors, feature handles and straws and are designed to fit in cup holders despite their large size. These customer-loved tumblers all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews praising the cup's ability to keep beverages at a desired temperature.

If you decide in the end that you want a Stanley cup after all, they're linked ahead too. And check out their latest colorway release at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Simple Modern tumbler with handle (40 oz.)



Amazon

This Stanley lookalike keeps drinks hot and cold for hours and has a leak-resistant lid. Find this tumbler in 12 colors and prints. Reviewers say it comes with two straws.

"Upon discovering this hydration masterpiece, it was as if the universe aligned to deliver the perfect vessel for my sacred mission of optimal hydration," wrote one enthusiastic Amazon customer. "This tumbler has become my steadfast companion, ensuring that every sip is a refreshing step towards hydrological enlightenment."

Simple Modern tumbler with handle (40 oz.), $30

Ozark Trail vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler (40 oz.)

Walmart

This uber-affordable tumbler keeps your drinks cold for up to 25 hours and hot for up to 6. Its lid has two openings: one for a straw and another wider opening to drink from. Its lid is spill-proof. This tumbler is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Ozark Trail vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler (40 oz.), $15

Maars Charger insulated travel mug tumbler with handle (40 oz.)

Amazon

This insulated tumbler comes in a range of color and texture options. Find ombre- and solid-color tumblers, plus tumblers in a "soft touch" finish. There are 12 options total. This 4.5-star-rated tumbler can keep your drinks hot and cold.

"I was given this cup for my birthday," an Amazon customer says. "It holds 40 ounces, fits in the cup holder, does not sweat, the outside does not feel cold, it keeps the ice for at least two days and is constantly in my hand. I use it all day long, every day with my ice drinks. I have knocked it off of my desk at least three times -- not even a scratch."

Maars Charger insulated travel mug tumbler with handle (40 oz.), $21 (reduced from $27)

Coffee mug with handle (40 oz.)

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated mug keeps drinks cold for up to nine hours and hot beverages such as coffee or tea warm for up to six hours. Its leakproof lid features an opening for a straw and another for sipping. Find this mug in 14 colors, including ombre.

"Keeps ice in there over 12 hours," an Amazon customer says. "Love it, the quality is great and it fits in the car cup holder."

Coffee mug with handle (40 oz.), $20

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)

Scheels

Are you ready to invest in a Stanley cup after all? Then check these links to see which Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and at Amazon right now.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.), $45

