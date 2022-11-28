Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 while they last

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is on now, and new deals are being added all the time. Amazon has marked down the new-for-2022 Apple AirPods Pro 2 all the way down to $200. That's a savings of $50.

We've seen a couple price cuts on the second generation Apple AirPods Pro, but this is the deepest we've seen for these popular earbuds.

Hurry -- Amazon's Cyber Monday deals run through midnight. Get your hands on these second generation Apple AirPods Pro while you still can.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Best Walmart Deals for Days deals



Every week, your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) compile the top deals to help you cut through the clutter and get straight to the biggest discounts and best products. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

Apple TV HD (32 GB): $59

Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen.

Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $149

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (1st generation), $229 (reduced from $249)

50" Roku 4K QLED TV: $288

Upgrade to a QLED 4K TV on the cheap this Cyber Monday. Walmart is offering a 50-inch Roku QLED by Onn for just $288. It features Dolby Vision HDR, local dimming and a 120 Hz effective refresh rate (which is ideal for gaming). A Roku voice remote is included.

50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)

58" RCA 4K smart TV with Web OS: $248

This 58-inch smart television with HDR automatically upscales content to 4K.

58" RCA 4K smart TV with WebOS, $248 (reduced from $449)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' QLED outdoor 4K TV: $2,798

Walmart is also offering a Cyber Monday discount on the best-in-class, 4.6-star-rated Samsung Terrace outdoor TV. The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, anti-glare screen that looks bright, even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV, $2,798 (reduced from $3,498)

Vankyo Leisure 3 HD projector: $50

Turn any wall into a projection screen with this budget projector -- it projects 1080p HD images up to 200 inches across. Connect the Vankyo Leisure 3 to a Roku or Apple TV box to watch shows and movies, or connect it to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console for a larger-than-life gaming experience.

Vankyo Leisure 3 HD, $50

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $30

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)

Barbie Malibu House Playset: $50

This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie dollhouse includes more than 25 decorative pieces. It's half off at Walmart Deals for Days. (Dolls not included.)

Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)

Magical Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron: $45

This cauldron comes equipped with all the ingredients for a "spell" to concoct a Magic Mixie, an interactive fur-ever friend. Read the spell from the included spell book, add the ingredients and wave the magic wand. When sounds, lights and real mist rise from the cauldron, you'll know it's working.

Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)

Rubbermaid glass food storage set (18 pc.), $24

This BPA-free Rubbermaid food storage kit includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, two 4.7-cup and one 9.6-cup containers with lids. Built-in vents allow you to microwave these with the lid on.

18-piece Rubbermaid glass food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)

Keurig K-Compact coffee brewer: $49

Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer -- it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir. Find it in five colors.

Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt): $49

Kalorik via Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.

The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.

"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49

Settlers of Catan board game: $30

In this multi-award-winning strategy game, players collect and trade resources to build roads, settlements and cities. It's easy to learn, but difficult to master. Rated 4.8 stars at Walmart.

Settlers of Catan, $30 (reduced from $60)

Echelon sport exercise rower: $297

Echelon via Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a build-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

Includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)

Best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, or tap the button below to see all the deals.

Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit

Amazon

Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $650)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack): $30

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They're on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You'll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

Blink Outdoor home security camera: $60



Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $125 (reduced from $250)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99



Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5: $240

This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $240 (reduced from $385)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $870



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $870 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,092 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $860



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $760 (reduced from $1,100)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $70



The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,500 (save $486)



Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)

Apple iPad 9: $270

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $339 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $400

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)

Amazon has a wider range of inventory -- and a good deal -- on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB), $550 (reduced from $649)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $950

Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)

Save over 50% on artificial trees, wreaths and more Christmas decorations

Amazon

Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated 4 stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25



Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $300

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $300 (reduced from $520)

Apple Watch Series 8: $349 and up



Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $389.

Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

