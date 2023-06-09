Affordable meal kits for seniors: Delicious dinners on a budget

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we age, certain priorities and lifestyles tend to change. Habits and decisions that used to fly under the radar no longer go unnoticed, like what you eat for dinner – or how you prepare it.

Seniors looking to maintain a balanced diet can end up with a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders: meal planning, grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning. It's a lot, and that's before factoring in any additional challenges like mobility issues.

Thankfully, meal kits are more popular than ever these days. These can be the perfect solution to finding affordable dinner options while possibly reducing the strain on your budget – especially with the yo-yoing prices of inflation (particularly on senior citizens) in recent years.

Top five affordable meal kits for seniors that are worth trying

"A well-balanced and nutritious meal can be a challenge for many people, especially when living on a budget," says Reda Elmardi, certified strength and conditioning specialist, trainer, and registered dietitian who offers fitness and nutrition guidance on his website, activbuilt.com.

Elmardi lays out the important ingredients anyone, especially seniors, should look for in meal kits: a quality protein source, fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats – which are a great source of energy and HDL cholesterol.

"HDL, or high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, has been linked with less risk for chronic diseases, such as heart disease or stroke," he adds. "As long as you're keeping your fat intake within healthy limits of 30% or less, including avocado or olive oil in your meal kit is a perfect way to do so."

So which senior-friendly meal kits strike this ideal balance? Where can you find recipes with a good amount of healthy fats and other nutrients?

While we rounded up our top choices for affordable meal kits, we paid close attention to nutritional value, as well as things like price, meal quality, and reliability. Here's a look at what our list ended up looking like.

Most budget-friendly meal kit for seniors: EveryPlate

EveryPlate Best for easy-to-follow dinner recipes: Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon Senior-friendly meal kits with the quickest prep times: Mosaic Foods

Mosaic Foods Best frozen meal options: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen Best for seniors with certain dietary restrictions: Top Shelf Meals

Meal kits "can be a great way to ensure your nutrients needs are met without having to buy individual ingredients or measuring out portions," says Jennifer May of the Sydney City Nutritionist and Food Intolerance of Australia. They often come with "nutrient-rich meals such as lean proteins, fresh vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats."

But it's not as simple as assuming all meal kits handle these elements of a balanced meal equally; May reiterates the importance of checking each meal's listed nutritional facts to ensure there is ample protein, fiber, and sodium content to meet your daily needs.

Let's take a closer look at the top meal kits for seniors on a budget:

Most budget-friendly meal kit for seniors: EveryPlate





Pork Sausage Penne Italiano EveryPlate

EveryPlate sits proudly at the top of our list of affordable and accessible meal kits for seniors. While its menu doesn't cater specifically to older adults like some other meal delivery services, you'll find its recipes to be very easy to follow.

With prices that start at just $5 per serving, seniors can enjoy classic recipes like the Garlic Rosemary Chicken with Lemon and Parmesan or go old school with the Griddled Onion Burgers with Creamy Dijon Aioli and Oven Fries.

Meals typically take between 20 and 30 minutes to complete, which is great for older adults that may be put off by longer, more involved meal kits.

EveryPlate is ideal for seniors without specific dietary restrictions since its main focus is keeping costs low. There are still a number of plant-based recipes to choose from, however, as well as plenty of low-calorie recipes in the Nutrish and Delish plan.

EveryPlate prices start at $5 per serving

Best for easy-to-follow dinner recipes: Marley Spoon





Martha's Classic Pork Tenderloin Marbella Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon is a meal kit company that's all about the cooking experience. Each box contains quality ingredients and recipes based off of Marth Stewart classics. These have been pared down to be more beginner friendly, making it easy to prepare a home-cooked meal that looks like it belongs in a cooking segment.

Dinner options like the Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta or Martha's Classic Corn and Poblano Enchiladas may seem daunting at first, but these healthy and nutritious meals boast a 40-minute serving time at most. Ingredients, allergens, and detailed nutrition facts can all be found online, as well as on the recipe card that arrives along with everything you'll need to cook.

Meals variety is mainly limited to lunch and dinner each week, with more than 30 recipes to choose from when choosing your options for delivery. Seniors can select the vegetarian option for a selection of plant-based meals instead, albeit with slightly less variety than other meal kit companies.

Marley Spoon is perfect for older adults that want to try their hand at gourmet home-cooked meals, but would prefer clear and concise cooking instructions. There are meal plans for two or four people, with anywhere between two and six recipes delivered on a weekly basis.

Marley Spoon prices start at $9 per serving

Senior-friendly meal kits with the quickest prep times: Mosaic Foods





Rice and Protein Bowl Mosaic Foods

For seniors looking for a meal delivery service that offers quick and delicious meals without the hassle of shopping (or prep work or cooking), Mosaic Foods has some of the best meal kits out there. It boasts a menu of entirely plant-based recipes as well, making for a great healthy choice.

Its line of bake-and-serve frozen meals come with next to no prep work; just pop each meal (with its very own oven-safe tray included) into the oven for a dish that's ready in minutes.

All packaging material is 100% recyclable as well, so cleanup is one more thing you can strike from your list with Mosaic Foods.

You can choose anywhere from six to 18 items to be delivered each week. Selections are made à la carte, so you have complete control over what arrives on your doorstep each week.

Mosaic Foods prices start at $5 per item

Best frozen meal options: Snap Kitchen





Shepherd's Pie with Fresh Herbs Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen is a meal delivery service that provides ready-made dinners that heat up within minutes for the perfect hassle-free dinner. Recipes are crafted by expert chefs (and approved by dietitians) directly from the company's gluten-free kitchen in Fort Worth, TX.

Snap Kitchen is committed to providing healthy and organic ingredients to its subscribers. Ingredients that are sent out each week are free of any preservatives, antibiotics, hormones, or artificial sweeteners.

For anyone interested in trying out one of Snap Kitchen's meals, you may find premade meals at your local grocery store; Snap Kitchen has offerings available at many Whole Foods Market locations. If you live in Texas, you may have seen one of Snap Kitchen's eight retail stores located throughout Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

This meal kit company serves up premade, easily prepared meals that can go straight from the fridge to the microwave or stovetop for a quick and painless dinnertime experience. Snap Kitchen currently reaches households in Texas and other locations across the US, so check to see if Snap Kitchen delivers to your area before signing up.

Snap Kitchen prices start at $12 per serving

Best for seniors with certain dietary restrictions: Top Shelf Meals





Pesto Shrimp with Cavatappi Top Shelf Meals

Top Shelf Meals is a great senior-friendly meal delivery service that offers fully customizable orders, dietitian-developed meals for different diets, and a flexible signup process that doesn't pull any fast ones with things like surprise fees. Older adults can order healthy and satisfying meals online at their own convenience.

What sets Top Shelf Meals apart from other meal kit companies is its variety when it comes to certain dietary restrictions. You can find meals that are low-sodium, keto-friendly, gluten-free, plant-based, diabetes-friendly, and more.

Although its weekly recipes are health-forward and cater to a number of preferences, that doesn't mean Top Shelf Meals' selections aren't interesting and unique. As of the time of this writing, it boasted featured specials (available for a limited time) including Burnt Ends Brisket, Chicken Teriyaki, and Hawaiian Pulled Pork.

Top Shelf Meals prices start at $9 per item

How to choose the best meal delivery kit for your budget

The best meal kits meet you where you're at, financially speaking. If a weekly meal plan is cheaper than takeout or other quick and easy dinner options, then it's just a matter of finding meals you like best.

Thankfully, we did the math on that one already. All that's left is to know what you want – as well as what you don't. Thankfully, most meal kits make it easy to customize your meal plan without facing higher costs (we're looking at you, expensive organic sections at the grocery store).

When asked what ingredients anyone, especially seniors, should avoid to keep things healthy, Elmardi suggested staying away from excess calories and sodium content.

"These ingredients include bacon, high-fat meats, and processed foods . . . [as well as] salt, sugar, and artificial sweeteners," Elmardi says. "Some popular alternatives include grilled chicken or fish instead of bacon, almond milk or coconut milk instead of sugary drinks, and whole grain pasta instead of white pasta."

Now you have some ideas of recipes and ingredients to look for when comparing meal kits. Some other factors to keep in mind include:

Your budget: Your first order of business should be to make sure there's room in your budget for a meal delivery service. Do total meal plan costs fit into your personal finances?

Your first order of business should be to make sure there's room in your budget for a meal delivery service. Do total meal plan costs fit into your personal finances? Time and effort: Make sure that a meal kit's offerings are relatively easy to prepare. You don't want to wait until you're in the kitchen at the eleventh hour to realize you're in over your head with a complex recipe!

Make sure that a meal kit's offerings are relatively easy to prepare. You don't want to wait until you're in the kitchen at the eleventh hour to realize you're in over your head with a complex recipe! Flexibility: Look for meal plans that don't simply lock you in to the same weekly deliveries. The best meal kit delivery services have plans you can customize yourself.

How we determined the most cost-effective meal kits for seniors

We paid close attention to the nutritional value of each meal kit's offerings to build our list, as well as the following considerations:

Price per serving: The price of meal kits can be confusing, so we accounted for the number of recipes available with each meal kit and broke down the costs to see which kits were the most cost-effective.

The price of meal kits can be confusing, so we accounted for the number of recipes available with each meal kit and broke down the costs to see which kits were the most cost-effective. Prep times: Part of the allure of meal kits is how much you can save by avoiding the grocery store and cooking at home; we picked meal kits that kept this process quick and easy.

Part of the allure of meal kits is how much you can save by avoiding the grocery store and cooking at home; we picked meal kits that kept this process quick and easy. Frozen and premade meals: Some meal delivery services offer heat-and-eat meals that take no time at all to prepare, while others ship out frozen meals that are perfect for meal prepping.

Some meal delivery services offer heat-and-eat meals that take no time at all to prepare, while others ship out frozen meals that are perfect for meal prepping. First-time discounts: The most cost-effective meal kits for seniors rack up the savings with signup bonuses and discounts that shave off costs from your first order.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are senior meal kits worth the cost?

It depends on a meal kit's total expenses, given that prices range between different companies. Most companies also charge for shipping (usually at or around $10 a box), although some like Fresh N' Lean offer free shipping. Pre-made and frozen meals are usually the cheapest options from senior meal kits and are worth the cost when pitted against the price of shopping for a traditional home-cooked meal.

Do meal delivery plans offer senior discounts?

Some meal kits do offer discounts for seniors and older adults. HelloFresh, for example, offers a 10% discount to qualifying customers. Not all meal kits have savings for seniors, but it's worth double checking when signing up.

Are there meal delivery services curated specifically for seniors?

Yes, certain meal kit companies like Snap Kitchen and Top Shelf Meals cater specifically to senior citizens with heat-and-eat meals that are nutritionally balanced.

What is the best meal kit for seniors who live alone?

If you live in a qualifying area for delivery, Snap Kitchen has one of the most versatile menus for seniors looking to eat healthy. Hungry Root is also great for people who live alone and want a quick and easy meal with organic ingredients.