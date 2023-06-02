Adidas summer sale: Save up to 50% on athletic shoes and clothing

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adidas

Adidas is kicking off June with a huge summer sale. For a limited time, you can score Adidas footwear, clothing and more for up to 50% off. This is the perfect time to upgrade your running shoes or snag some new workout clothing at a deep discount.

The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the sale to find the best deals on Adidas running shoes, leggings, hiking boots and more for summer 2023.

Best deals at the Adidas summer sale

Save big on running shoes, athleisure and more.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes

Adidas

These bestselling Adidas running shoes are nice and breathable for summer. They feature a PrimeKnit upper that allows for optimum air flow while running. The springy, energy-returning midsole adds extra comfort and helps you perform well, even in hot temperatures.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes (women's), $168 (reduced from $210)

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes (men's), $168 (reduced from $210)

Adidas Cloudform Pure 2.0 women's athletic shoes: $38

Adidas

These athletic shoes feature cloud-like cushioning. Whether you're running errands or working out, these shoes can help you stay comfortably on your feet this summer.

Prices vary by color.

Adidas Cloudform 2.0 women's athletic shoes, $38 (reduced from $75)

Adidas classic 3-strips backpack: $30

Adidas

This classic Adidas backpack makes a great gym bag (and school backpack if you want to get ahead on your back-to-school shopping). It provides plenty of space for all of your essentials.The backpack is made with easy-to-clean recycled polyester material and includes a protective inner laptop sleeve.

Choose from six colors.

Adidas classic 3-strips backpack, $30 (reduced from $50)

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker XPL hiking boots: $220

Adidas

If you're planning to get out and do some hiking this summer, it's important to have a good pair of hiking boots. These Adidas Terrex Free Hiker boots feature a supportive upper canvas, energy-returning midsole and a Gore-Tex waterproof seal.

Get the boots now for $55 off.

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker XPL hiking boots, $220 (reduced from $275)

Adidas Adicolor classic hoodie: $52

Adidas

This classic Adidas hoodie is a great everyday piece. It's made with 100% cotton french Terry material for a soft, comfortable feel.

Choose from five colors.

Adidas Adicolor classic hoodie, $52 (reduced from $65)

Adidas Ultra 4D running shoes: $176

Adidas

These popular Adidas running shoes feature a unique 3D-printed midsole that is soft and responsive. They also offer a breathable Primeknit textile upper and a rubber outsole.

Choose from eight colors.

Adidas Ultra 4D running shoes: $176 (reduced from $220)

Adidas training shorts: $32

Adidas

These sweat-wicking training shorts are a must-have for summer workouts. They feature moisture-absorbing materials, front-zip pockets and the classic Adidas logo.

Adidas training shorts: $32 (reduced from $40)

Adidas Techfit color block 7/8 leggings: $40

Adidas

If you're the market for a new pair of workout leggings, check out these on-sale compression leggings. The Adidas Techfit color block 7/8 leggings feature a high-rise waist, compressive Techfit fabric and a fun color block design.

Adidas Techfit color block 7/8 leggings: $40 (reduced from $50)

