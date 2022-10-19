Our Place sale: Save big on best selling pots, pans and the brand new Our Place Diwali collection

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our Place

Fall is here, and with it comes a new collection from Our Place, plus a massive sale in celebration of the season. Shop the new Our Place Diwali collection and our top picks from the brand's big fall sale below, including the Our Place Always Pan.

Top products in this article:

Shop the Our Place fall sale

Shop the Our Place Diwali collection

Our Place Always Pan, $108 (reduced from $145)

According to Our Place, the new Diwali collection has "everything you need (and then some!) for a Diwali gathering filled with delicious treats and more." Featuring a brand new color for the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot, the Diwali Collection also boasts a beautiful fry set, oven pan and 36-piece tableware set.

Our Place Diwali Fry Set

Our Place

Grab everything you need to celebrate Diwali this year with this set from Our Place. The Diwali Fry Set includes a stainless steel, intricately perforated skimmer spoon and a wire cooling rack, plus two clay diyas to brighten up your holiday.

Our Place Diwali Fry Set, $45 (reduced from $60)

Shop the Our Place Fall Hard sale

On top of releasing a new collection ahead of Diwali, Our Place is currently offering 25% off discounts on the brand's bestsellers, including pots, pans, holiday sets and more. Keep reading to check out our top picks from the Our Place fall sale.

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and serve. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

Complete with a nesting steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in 12 color variations, all of which are currently 25% off.

Our Place Always Pan, $108 (reduced from $145)

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place

The Perfect Pot from Our Place can be used to boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, strain, pour and serve. It's meant to replace your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer and braiser. Save $42 on the Perfect Pot just in time for soup season.

Our Place Perfect Pot, $123 (reduced from $165)

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- for 25% off during the Our Place fall sale.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $231 (reduced from $310)

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

All the multifunctionality of the best-selling Always Pan, but make it cast iron. The Cast Iron Always Pan is crafted with easily cared for, heirloom-quality enameled cast iron and comes in six dreamy colors. Save $39 during the Fall Hard sale.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $116 (reduced from $155)

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place

The mini versions of Our Place's best-selling Perfect Pot and Always Pan are perfect for the chef who's running low on storage space in the kitchen. You can grab this pair at a major discount right now.

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo, $179 (reduced from $240)

Our Place Shabbat Set

Our Place

Celebrate the Sabbath with this limited-edition Shabbat Set from Our Place. This four-piece set includes a multipurpose oven pan which works for baking, roasting, and as a stovetop griddle; a reusable oven mat; a handwoven challah cover designed in collaboration with home goods brand MINNA; and a pair of natural beeswax candlesticks.

Our Place Shabbat Set, $112 (reduced from $150)

Related content from CBS Essentials: