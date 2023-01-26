Texas Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp, police said.

Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste Kemp Police Department

The child, identified as Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, police said the baby's mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, took him from a domestic violence shelter the night before. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday.

Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said Williams is allowed to come and go from the shelter, but her son is under the custody of Child Protective Services. Thus, there's a court order for him to remain at the shelter.

Law enforcement officials said Williams was seen leaving the shelter around the same time a car's headlights were seen pulling up to it. But they could not provide a description of the car.

Williams is wanted for questioning on a charge of interfering with child custody.

Police said they don't know if Calliste's father, who is from North Carolina but has ties to Smith Co. and the Dallas area, has any connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 469-376-4598.