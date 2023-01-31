Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for North Texas through Thursday morning

First Alert Weather Day now issued for Thursday due to winter weather

First Alert Weather Day now issued for Thursday due to winter weather

**Programming note: CBS 11 will be in wall-to-wall coverage until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.**

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for North Texas Thursday as icy conditions will continue to be a big concern.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for North Texas until 6 a.m. Thursday.

For today, stay off the roads if you can. Waves of freezing rain, sleet and rain will continue to impact most of North Texas through the morning and the afternoon and evening.

With temperatures staying below freezing, anything that falls to the ground will likely freeze.

Bridges and overpasses will freeze first. Use caution if you have to drive today, and be careful around sidewalks and stairs that are exposed to the elements...they can be slick as well.

Also, bundle up! Feels-like temperatures will be in the teens for much of the day.

Tonight, we'll have another round of freezing rain and sleet that will cause a lot of problems, especially on elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.

Wednesday will also feature more waves of freezing rain, sleet and rain in North Texas throughout the day. Temperatures will likely remain at or below freezing for many communities. So, icy conditions will continue to be a big problem for us.

Wintry weather will continue in waves overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We'll have slick spots here and there, so be careful. Temperatures will eventually rise into the mid 40s by Thursday afternoon, meaning most of the precipitation that we'll see will likely be a cold rain.

Some communities have already seen a quarter-of-an-inch of ice so far. We could see an additional quarter to a half-inch of ice developing here and there, so be careful. Ice will cling on power lines and trees—capable of producing power outages.

Thankfully, North Texas will be back to seeing sunshine by Friday with highs in the 50s.

Stay weather aware this week on CBS 11 or on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.