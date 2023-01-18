Want to cheer on the Cowboys in person Sunday? Here's how much it'll cost you.

Want to attend the next Cowboys game? Here's how much it'll run you.

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys fans are living the dream following the team's first playoff game of the season.

"When it happened it was like, 'Yes! We've been waiting a long time," Cowboys fan Mesha Michelle said.

Fans were seen at the Star in Frisco Tuesday buying new gear and taking pictures to celebrate. The excitement is clear.

Crowds were roaring collective chants and cheers following the historic victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It's big, it's huge," Michelle said.

Huge and thrilling for diehard fans who never stopped believing.

It was the team's first playoff win on the road in 30 years.

"After they won, my heart was so hot. It was warm, it felt amazing," 9-year-old fan Ethan Pinon said.

Pinon is a part of a long tradition Cowboys fan family. He and his dad couldn't hide their happiness. They popped into the Cowboys store to stock up on new team gear.

"We're very excited," his dad, Alex, said. "We're very hopeful that this is the year."

But the work is far from over. Cowboys face-off against the 49ers on Sunday in the Bay Area. And if you're thinking about making the trip to cheer on "Dem Boyz," then you better be ready to pay. Big time.

We found nose-bleed seats, section 400, on Ticketmaster going for $470. If you want to sit closer, section 115 will cost you a whopping $4,900 and that's the resale price.

Nonetheless, fans said whether they're in person or at a watch party, they'll be watching and cheering on America's team.

"They deserve every bit of this, the city supports them, we're behind them. We're going to be cheering them on," Michelle said.