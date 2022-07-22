Uvalde CISD postpones special meeting on police chief Arredondo's possible termination

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Uvalde CISD said on Friday, July 22 that the special meeting to consider embattled police chief Pete Arredondo's termination originally scheduled for Saturday morning had been indefinitely postponed.

The district's statement said that the move was made in compliance with due process requirements and at the request of Arredondo's attorney. The meeting has not yet been rescheduled. Until then, Arredondo will remain on unpaid leave.

Arredondo has been roundly criticized for his handling of the Uvalde school shooting, in which police took more than an hour to confront the shooter. Four victims were reportedly still alive when officers finally breached the classroom the gunman was in, but they later died at the hospital.

The report released last Sunday by a Texas House-appointed committee said "It is plausible that some victims could have survived if they had not had to wait 73 additional minutes for rescue."

That long response time was partly blamed on the failure of anyone among the 376 law enforcement agents who responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School to take command.