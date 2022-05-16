Texas Senator John Cornyn travels to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This past weekend Texas Senator John Cornyn and other US politicians were in Ukraine where they met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Senators Susan Collins and John Barrasso, made the trip.

After the meeting with the president of Ukraine, McConnell released a statement that said, in part, "It was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy and his senior advisors and to stand in solidarity with the heroic people of Ukraine. The Ukrainians are fighting bravely against a deranged invader and have already succeeded beyond skeptics' wildest dreams."

Cornyn and the group said their purpose was to let President Zelenskyy know that the US 'stands squarely behind Ukraine' and will continue supporting the country until they win the war.

The delegation of GOP senators met with the foreign leaders as the US Senate continues working to approve a bill that would provide some $40 billion to Ukraine to help with military, government and refuge. When referring to the aid package McConnell said it is "... in America's interest to do this." The bill has bipartisan support and has already been passed by House.