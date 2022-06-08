Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton pushes to ban children from drag shows

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A debate is heating up over whether or not Texas children should be allowed at drag events.

It comes after Dallas bar "Mr. Misster" promoted their Saturday afternoon event as a family friendly version of their shows and appropriate for kids of all ages.

Children at the show were invited to walk down the catwalk and dance on stage with the performers.

In response to the event, East Texas lawmaker Bryan Slaton announced he will introduce legislation that will ban minors from drag shows.

In a letter posted on his Twitter, Slaton called parents who take their kids to these events "perverted adults" who are "obsessed with sexualizing young children."

Drag shows are no place for a child.



I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.



I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

LGBTQ advocates have since condemned Slaton's words and actions.

The Texas Democrats tweeted their response to Slaton saying, "Seems like there are a few more pressing things we should be doing to actually look out for the well-being of Texas children."

Mr. Misster has not made a public comment at this time.