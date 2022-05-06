Texas police focusing on sentences for repeat violent offenders

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A stern warning from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia to repeat violent offenders. The cautioning words come at a time when police agencies say too many violent offenders are committing more crimes while out on bail. CBS 11 News has some new numbers that show just how bad the problem is.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in reduced jail populations in Dallas, and other Texas cities, with lower bails and more home confinements. Some officers say the judicial system is still stuck in that mindset and violent criminals are taking advantage.

A Collin County judge sentenced Darius Wilson to 25 years in prison this week for the armed robbery of a man at a retail center in Allen. While the sentence may seem stiff, Wilson had a criminal history. When the robbery was committed the 24-year-old was out on bail after being arrested a month earlier for also using a gun to rob a fast food restaurant in Dallas County.

"If they want to wreak havoc in our city... we're not going to have it. [They also need to know] that we are very good at what we do and if they want to continue to do it, they'll end up back where they're at."

The Chief referred to cases like that in a May 5 address about crime and recidivism.

New numbers from the Dallas Police Department Fugitive Unit reveal that in 2021 an estimated 43% of those arrested for murder, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery had been released by the end of the year. Of those, 17% have already reoffended.

"It's that fact and figure right there, when you have 17% of the people that commit a crime get released and go out and re-offend another violent crime, well that's your problem right there," said Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata.

Mata supports bond reform for non-violent offenders, so those accused of violent crimes can stay behind bars. He says one problem is that some people have the idea that they have to empty the jails.

Seth Abramson is among the 43% arrested. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail by Richardson police on drugs and weapons charges before he was released and re-arrested in March for firing 14 shots a DPD officers.

Eric Willadsen, with the Richardson Police Officers Association, said, "We are seeing a trend where people are arrested, taken to the courts, and then the bonds that are initially placed on them are lowered significantly and we end up turning around and re-arresting them shortly after."

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis also weighed in on the problem saying that, "Too many times recently we've seen violent criminals committing more violent crimes while out on bond for serious felony charges. Those who terrorize innocent citizens must face the consequences."