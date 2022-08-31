Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August.

"The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."

On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S. citizen, via the pedestrian lanes. After inspection, they noted that the teen dropped an unknown bundle while walking. Officers retrieved the bundle, which contained 0.13 pounds of fentanyl.

The next day, on August 27, officers working at the Ysleta border crossing encountered a 14-year-old, U.S. citizen, via the pedestrian lanes. A secondary inspection yielded two bags concealed around his waist area containing 0.7 pounds of methamphetamine and 0.52 pounds of fentanyl.

A few hours later, officers working at the Santa Teresa border crossing intercepted 22.92 pounds of cocaine. They found multiple bundles hidden in a car following a CBP canine alert and x-ray scan. The driver of the vehicle was 36-year-old Mexican citizen.

Later that same evening, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 42-year-old U.S. citizen via pedestrian lanes. During a pat down search, she voluntarily removed one bundle from her vaginal cavity. Within the primary bundle were several individually wrapped bags containing ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. The combined weight of the drugs was under half a pound.

On August 29, officers working at the Ysleta border crossing encountered a 28-year-old U.S citizen via the pedestrian lanes. During a secondary inspection, a CBP canine alerted to the odor of narcotics leading the woman to voluntarily remove one bundle from her underwear containing 0.06 pounds of methamphetamine

All suspects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents or state and local authorities for prosecution.