Suspect arrested in Dallas gas station shooting that left 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with a shooting that left one dead Saturday.

Anthony Welcome, 51, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Demarcea Hodge, 21, on Sunday. Welcome was taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he's being held on $1 million bond.

On Sept. 24 at about 4:49 p.m., Dallas officers responded to a shooting call at the Chevron gas station parking lot at 3926 E. Overton Road.

Hodge and a witness were both shot by Welcome, who fled before police arrived.

Both were taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but Hodge did not survive his injuries. The witness was released that day after he was treated.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.