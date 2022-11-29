Stephen F. Austin University accepts invitation to join the University of Texas System

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stephen F. Austin State University announced that it has accepted an invitation to join the University of Texas System.

The university said that "after a comprehensive process evaluating affiliation with a university system, including responses and feedback from student, faculty, staff and alumni stakeholder groups, as well as the general public, the SFA Board of Regents voted during its special meeting today to accept the invitation of The University of Texas System to become a member institution."

The UT System is one of the four systems to propose affiliation with SFA.

"We are excited about the enormous opportunities this affiliation will provide for our students, faculty and staff," said Karen Gantt, SFA Board of Regents chair. "We know that the future of SFA will be enhanced by becoming a member of the leading university system in the country."

SFA said it will keep its name, brand and culture.

"We are honored and enthusiastic about taking the next steps together in this process with confidence that this union will make each of us stronger," said Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. "Our proposal to SFA outlined our sincere commitment to helping the university build upon its programs, traditions and culture that have made the university unique for nearly a century, while adding resources to help amplify those strengths and ultimately serve more Texans."

The next step is for SFA and UT System officials to collaborate with legislative leaders on the legislation that will enable this governance change during the upcoming session, which includes the search for the next SFA president.