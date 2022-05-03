Severe thunderstorm watch issued, expect scattered showers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of North Texas, including the north side of the metroplex until 2 a.m.

CBS 11 meteorologists are keeping an eye on rounds of rain and strong to severe storms. Then the weekend heat.

The slight risk of severe storms has shifted a little further south and does include parts of Collin county.

A line of severe storms continues to move south out of Oklahoma. There have been some supercell storms in Oklahoma today with tornadoes. Now the threat is a damaging wind and hail threat. The line of storm will slowly weaken as it moves into North Texas, but the environment is there for severe storms to move across the Red River later tonight.

These storms are along a cold front that will move through North Texas overnight and into tomorrow morning. We still have a chance of scattered showers in the morning.

Then our attention turns to Wednesday into Thursday when a First Alert Weather Day is likely.

More of North Texas is under a slight risk of severe storms. A line of storms will develop along the dryline out west and make a run for North Texas in the early evening hours that last until the late evening.

Then there's a lull in the activity until we see the cold front move close to North Texas on Thursday. The Thursday morning commute will be a rocky one.

This is going to be an active midweek and then the pattern shifts. We get dry air and we heat up. Who wants an ice sculpture for Mother's Day?