Search ongoing for fisherman who fell into Clear Creek

By Annie Gimbel

CBS DFW

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The search continues amid high waters for a fishman who fell into Clear Creek near Hartlee Field on April 26. 

Drone were deployed periodically in hopes of finding the 77-year-old man. 

Several agencies are assisting Denton firefighters, including: Texas Parks and Wildlife, Lewisville Fire, Flower Mound Fire, Denton police, Denton Parks and Rec and the Denton County Sheriff's Office. 

More than 40 people are part of the search effort, which stopped due to swift currents and lack of light after night fell Tuesday. 

First published on April 27, 2022 / 12:16 PM

