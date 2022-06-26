Police searching for juvenile subject after 11-year-old shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a juvenile suspect after an 11-year-old was shot and killed in Dallas this afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m. on June 26, 2022, Dallas police received a call from the 3500 block of Munger Avenue after an 11-year-old child was shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units also responded to the scene, but the child was pronounced deceased.

Detectives identified a juvenile suspect during their preliminary investigation and said they are still looking for the teen. They believe the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.