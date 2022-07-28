Police say more victims possible following Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno's arrest

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is searching for additional victims of Victor Hugo Moreno, who they arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a second grader.

"There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves during a Thursday morning press conference.

They took the 28-year-old into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator.

Victor Hugo Moreno, 28 Irving Police Department

Detectives said Moreno assaulted his 7-year-old female victim during the school year of 2020-2021 at Townsell Elementary, where he was her teacher.

Police did not receive the outcry until the spring semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Reeves said Moreno did some student teaching and tutoring before being hired by Irving ISD.

Moreno resigned from the school district at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements. Moreno also taught at Plano ISD during the 2021-2022 school year but was fired due to a code of conduct violation.

He bonded out of jail for $1,500 and is no longer in custody.

"Seeing someone getting such a low bond out of Dallas County is disappointing," said Reeves. "Someone committing crimes against children should have a higher bond."

Anyone whose child could have interacted with Moreno at Irving ISD and Plano ISD is urged to have discussions with their children, family members, and friends to make them aware of Moreno. If you know of a victim or are a victim, contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010 or dial 911.