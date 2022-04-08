Police investigating after man shot, killed on South Dallas street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on a South Dallas street Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.