Police: 19-year-old man shot, killed at Arlington motel

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a Arlington motel Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:05 p.m. May 17, Arlington police responded to a reported shooting at a motel in the 6000 block of S. Cooper Street. While en route, 911 dispatch received a call from a couple who said they picked up a man who'd been shot and were taking him to the hospital, police said.

Shortly after the call, police said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) caught up with the couple and transported the victim the rest of the way by ambulance. However, the victim -- identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Mareon Robertson -- did not survive his injuries.

Detectives believe Robertson was shot after exiting a parked vehicle he had been in for only a "few minutes," police said.

Police said investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Robertson and the other people involved "were engaging in high risk activity" at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.