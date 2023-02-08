Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer.

Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle.

"I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to."

McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community.

Alexis Wainwright/CBS DFW

"I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed the light it was on inside Lone Star donuts," said customer Lakeedra Autry. "It has always been my favorite so I decided to make a U-turn."

Customers like Autry have been hoping for this day.

Lone Star Donuts – a staple in this neighborhood since 1950 – is back in business after inflation took a big bite out of their business.

"It's the most devastating thing to happen to us as a company," manager Briana Pantoja said.

Rising costs were simply too much to make their dough from scratch.

"When we make things on an industrial scale we are making 2,000 dozen donuts an hour so a 30% increase on household amounts you feel it but multiply that by tens of thousands of pounds of flour, the same for sugar," Pantoja said.

Now, Lone Star Donuts shines once again. New business arrangements have allowed the shop owners to reopen – and they're serving more than just donuts – they're giving comfort and smiles.

"I came in and I was just so excited because I seen all the donuts with all the sugar that I love to eat," Autry said. I just called my supervisor, my supervisor is going to call her sister."

"I love their prices," Autry said.

As the donuts, popcorn and coffee keep coming out fresh, people like Autry plan to keep coming back.

"I will be a long time customer and I won't be going anywhere," Autry said.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. but management tells CBS 11, if they're able to hire more people they'll be open on weekends too.