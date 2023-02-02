Dallas ISD to reopen schools Friday on 2-hour delay, other school districts remain closed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools will reopen Friday, but with a two-hour delay.

That means buses will operate two hours later than normal.

Denton ISD also announced it's schools will start Friday two hours later than its regular schedule.

But Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Irving ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Mansfield ISD are among the districts announced their schools will be closed Friday.

There are a lot of factors considered before school districts decide whether to reopen.

In Dallas ISD Thursday, the Chief of Operations David Bates told CBS 11 they inspected its 250 school campuses, inside and out, and about two dozen other district buildings.

Bates said, "We have some minor pipes that have ruptured. A lot of them have been outside the buildings or on top of the building that we're able to mitigate right now. Nothing major."

He said a couple of campuses lost power, but that Oncor had said the lights would be back on by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Bates said he credits the district's dedicated employees and its protocols for having minor issues. "We put in some preventative freeze protection measures and that's why I think we're seeing results we're seeing right now. We're looking pretty good when the kids do return, minus things that are out of our control."

Dallas ISD said normal activities, programs, and weekend events will all resume.

To check if your school district is closed or has a delayed start, click here.