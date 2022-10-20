North Texas Ghost Stories: The Millermore Mansion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- In Dallas, one old mansion has drawn out some of the most told ghost stories in town.

The Millermoore Mansion sits in Dallas' Old City Park just south of Downtown.

Old City Park has become a collection ground of sorts for old and historic homes that ones stood elsewhere but where torn down and rebuilt at the park as a way to preserve them.

The crown jewel of all those homes in the park is the Millermoore Mansion which originally stood in Oak Cliff. It was brought to Old City Park in 1968 and was opened to the public. Soon after, the ghost stories and encounters with paranormal activity began.

Peggy Helmick-Richardson is a historian and tour guide at Old City Park.

She said, "I think there is some sort of energy attached to the house that at least a part of their energy remains behind."

She adds the general belief of what that energy could be is the spirit of a woman named Emma.

Emma was the third wife of William Brown Miller, the land and slave owner who built the home in 1855.

Helmick-Richardson said everyone who encounters Emma tells a similar story, adding, "Lots of people have had experiences. People have seen a woman going up the stairs and they describe the same woman. She is always wearing a long brown dress. Some people have seen here in the front foyer, some people claim to have seen her in the middle window where the nursery is."

Inside the Millermoore Mansion, Helmick-Richardson keeps paranormal detection tools in hopes of being able to communicate with the spirit she believes is inside the home.

CBS 11 tried using the so called "Dowsing Rods" to try and communicate with unknown sources to no avail.

While our experience inside the home didn't result in a contact with those beyond, the stories of those who have continue to prevail.

If you would like to try it yourself, you can visit the Millermoore Mansion and participate in a guided tour which is opened to the public.