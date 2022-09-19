Naked man suspected of burglarizing Dallas home arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A home burglary in Dallas took an unexpected turn when the owners returned to find a naked man inside Saturday.

Police said that on Sept. 17, 2022, officers responded to a burglary call in the 6400 block of Lange Circle.

When officers arrived, the homeowners told them that they returned to find a nude man inside of their home. By then, the naked man had somehow climbed onto the roof of the house.

Upon seeing police, the nude man climbed down from the roof and ran across a creek behind the house.

Officers called for backup and began searching the area for the man. Eventually, they found him hiding in a tree near the home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the naked suspect to the hospital for a medical evaluation and a change of clothes.

Despite his state of undress, the alleged burglar was not injured. He has been charged with burglary and will be taken to the Lew Sterrett Jail when he discharges from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.