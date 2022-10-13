Midlothian community rallies around high school football coach fighting rare type of cancer

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In Midlothian, the community is coming together to help a beloved high school football coach fighting a rare type of bladder cancer. Wednesday night, they hosted a series of fundraisers.

Clif White Meagan White

Clif White is on oxygen and confined to a wheelchair but still, he's showing up to work.

"I love everything I do here," he said. "I love the kids that I work with, so it works out."

Since being diagnosed in May, he's been through three rounds of chemotherapy and two rounds of immunotherapy, fighting every step of the way.

He's not giving up and neither is his community.

Wednesday night, football moms participated in a group workout to raise money.

"You don't give up," Symphony Lowe said. "No matter what life throws at you, you go on and that is what he represents."

Clif White with his family. Meagan White

The community also hosted a home run derby. All proceeds are going to the White family to help pay for treatments.

"Our first round, we didn't have insurance at all but I was not going to let him have second-best treatment," White's wife, Meagan, said. "I wanted him at MD Anderson, the best in the world, at the beginning and I knew God will provide money. This community, the community of Midlothian, has set the example for the world on how to take care of their own."

The White family is forever grateful.

If you'd like to donate, click here.