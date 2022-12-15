Keller High swimmer Maximus Williamson breaks record set by Michael Phelps

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a momentous event on Dec. 9 when Keller High sophomore Maximus Williamson broke the 400-Meter Individual Medley record previously held by the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

Maximus Williamson Keller ISD

"It's hard to grasp the concept of what just happened," Williamson said. "I'm just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT [Greatest of All Time]."

Williamson broke the record swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition in Austin.

He competed in the 15-16 National Age Group 400-Meter Individual Medley, posting a time of 3:39.83 and ultimately beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42.08.

"Breaking 40 [seconds] was a goal for me," Williamson said. "I was so close to it last year... I think that's what pushed me the most."

Keller High swim coach Jamie Shults talked about the magnitude of Williamson's achievement.

"Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don't know swimming know Phelps," Shults said. "To break a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary accomplishment."

Williamson continues to perform at an elite level, earning medals and setting multiple records. He competes with the Keller High swim team when he's not swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

"Maximus is such a great kid and athlete," Shults said. "He has been a phenomenal leader on our team and pushes everyone to do their best."