Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks.

Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.

Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision.

"You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are no repercussions for you."

He was just a month on the job in 2019 when he responded to a call to check on a woman sleeping behind a shopping center. When he found her, her dog charged at him and he fired his gun. The bullet ricocheted and hit Brooks in the chest.

Singh's defense was he was trying to help when he faced a threat from the dog and it was a tragic accident. An expert witness for the state pointed out that Singh knew there was someone in the direction he was pointing his gun, but he fired anyway, ignoring his training and firearm safety.

There were a number of supporters in the courtroom for Singh on Monday while he waited for the verdict, including several from law enforcement organizations.

The Tarrant County District Attorney released the following statement after the verdict: